Bright and Spacious 3br/2ba with Yard

Amenities
If your looking for a home to settle then this is the place for you! Recently renovated modern 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment with large kitchen and living room is tastefully furnished to create a space that oozes comfort and tranquility. We encourage you to take a gander and see this stunning space with access to private shared yard.
Conveniently and centrally located - a 5 minute walk from Roxie Market and Deli. If you are a Foodie.then you are in heaven because within a 10 minute walk your are engulfed in a sea of restaurants, cafes and bars on Irving St. UCSF is a 15 minute walk and you can reach the Financial District in roughly 39 minutes via the 9th Ave and Noriega St (6 line) or Judah St and 12th Ave (N Line)
-Beautiful Wood Type Flooring throughout
-Brand New 2020 Rebuild
-Lots of Windows - Very Bright
-Fully insulated including between all rooms for energy efficiency and quiet living, double-paned windows.
Recently completed with meticulous attention to detail, this brand new unit is ready for you to fall in love.
Features and Amenities
Washer/Dryer: On-site
Hardwood Floors
Fully furnished
Please message me for a virtual tour or if you have any questions! Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5701452)