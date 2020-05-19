Bright and Spacious 3br/2ba with Yard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

If your looking for a home to settle then this is the place for you! Recently renovated modern 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment with large kitchen and living room is tastefully furnished to create a space that oozes comfort and tranquility. We encourage you to take a gander and see this stunning space with access to private shared yard.



Conveniently and centrally located - a 5 minute walk from Roxie Market and Deli. If you are a Foodie.then you are in heaven because within a 10 minute walk your are engulfed in a sea of restaurants, cafes and bars on Irving St. UCSF is a 15 minute walk and you can reach the Financial District in roughly 39 minutes via the 9th Ave and Noriega St (6 line) or Judah St and 12th Ave (N Line)



-Beautiful Wood Type Flooring throughout

-Brand New 2020 Rebuild

-Lots of Windows - Very Bright

-Fully insulated including between all rooms for energy efficiency and quiet living, double-paned windows.



Recently completed with meticulous attention to detail, this brand new unit is ready for you to fall in love.



Features and Amenities

Washer/Dryer: On-site

Hardwood Floors

Fully furnished



Please message me for a virtual tour or if you have any questions! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5701452)