Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

Bright and Spacious 3br/2ba with Yard

1771 11th Avenue · (415) 534-0985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1771 11th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Golden Gate Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4950 · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
If your looking for a home to settle then this is the place for you! Recently renovated modern 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment with large kitchen and living room is tastefully furnished to create a space that oozes comfort and tranquility. We encourage you to take a gander and see this stunning space with access to private shared yard.

Conveniently and centrally located - a 5 minute walk from Roxie Market and Deli. If you are a Foodie.then you are in heaven because within a 10 minute walk your are engulfed in a sea of restaurants, cafes and bars on Irving St. UCSF is a 15 minute walk and you can reach the Financial District in roughly 39 minutes via the 9th Ave and Noriega St (6 line) or Judah St and 12th Ave (N Line)

-Beautiful Wood Type Flooring throughout
-Brand New 2020 Rebuild
-Lots of Windows - Very Bright
-Fully insulated including between all rooms for energy efficiency and quiet living, double-paned windows.

Recently completed with meticulous attention to detail, this brand new unit is ready for you to fall in love.

Features and Amenities
Washer/Dryer: On-site
Hardwood Floors
Fully furnished

Please message me for a virtual tour or if you have any questions! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5701452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

