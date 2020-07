Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef1ccaef4b37c7afd164acc This 2 bedroom top-floor flat (2-unit house) is located at the top of Potrero Hill

The house has beautiful oak hardwood floors.

There is an EXTRA room off the Livingroom for office or study--a great COVID-work-at home privacy.

The good-size eat-in-Kitchen has a view of San Francisco to the north and the rear outside deck is great for morning coffee!

There are one and 1/2 bathrooms--that extra toilet is priceless!



Located on the corner and detached from other homes, makes this a bright and sunny home with private front yard garden. Morning sun in Kitchen and evening sun in Livingroom; enclosed front-porch.

Single car garage is included; exits into the private yard, and there is plenty of street parking.



There is a Washer and Dryer included on premises.



Water and garbage are included and paid for by landlord. Security deposit due at lease signing. First month rent due on first of August. Security deposit is not to be used for last month rent.



