All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 755 O'FARRELL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
755 O'FARRELL
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

755 O'FARRELL

755 Ofarrell St · (415) 234-4125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

755 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 25 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 755 O'FARRELL.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
courtyard
on-site laundry
online portal
pet friendly
If you lived Downtown, you’d be home by now. San Francisco’s busiest hub’s got a lot of heart. Happy hour hotspots, gourmet ramen shops, talented street performers, indie galleries and secret gardens are open to anyone with a sense of adventure. After dark, the FiDi workforce fans out across the Bay as a fun-seeking nightshift of diners, theatergoers and bar hoppers clock in.

This super central apartment is so close to your FiDi office, you could hit it with a ROCK. BUT DON'T. We like to stay civilized (and employed). Tech shuttle stops, BART, MUNI and Mid-Market tech mecca are all imminently walkable too! Polk Street, Union Square and Tenderloin nightlife are also a stone’s throw from this updated gated apartment. Rock on! (See what we did there?)

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 O'FARRELL have any available units?
755 O'FARRELL has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 O'FARRELL have?
Some of 755 O'FARRELL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 O'FARRELL currently offering any rent specials?
755 O'FARRELL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 O'FARRELL pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 O'FARRELL is pet friendly.
Does 755 O'FARRELL offer parking?
No, 755 O'FARRELL does not offer parking.
Does 755 O'FARRELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 O'FARRELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 O'FARRELL have a pool?
No, 755 O'FARRELL does not have a pool.
Does 755 O'FARRELL have accessible units?
No, 755 O'FARRELL does not have accessible units.
Does 755 O'FARRELL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 O'FARRELL has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 755 O'FARRELL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94123
388 Beale
388 Beale Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94114
721 GEARY Apartments
721 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity