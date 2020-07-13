755 O'FARRELL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities elevator media room dogs allowed cats allowed courtyard on-site laundry online portal pet friendly

If you lived Downtown, you’d be home by now. San Francisco’s busiest hub’s got a lot of heart. Happy hour hotspots, gourmet ramen shops, talented street performers, indie galleries and secret gardens are open to anyone with a sense of adventure. After dark, the FiDi workforce fans out across the Bay as a fun-seeking nightshift of diners, theatergoers and bar hoppers clock in.



This super central apartment is so close to your FiDi office, you could hit it with a ROCK. BUT DON'T. We like to stay civilized (and employed). Tech shuttle stops, BART, MUNI and Mid-Market tech mecca are all imminently walkable too! Polk Street, Union Square and Tenderloin nightlife are also a stone’s throw from this updated gated apartment. Rock on! (See what we did there?)



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.