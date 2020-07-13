755 O'FARRELL

Amenities
If you lived Downtown, you’d be home by now. San Francisco’s busiest hub’s got a lot of heart. Happy hour hotspots, gourmet ramen shops, talented street performers, indie galleries and secret gardens are open to anyone with a sense of adventure. After dark, the FiDi workforce fans out across the Bay as a fun-seeking nightshift of diners, theatergoers and bar hoppers clock in.
This super central apartment is so close to your FiDi office, you could hit it with a ROCK. BUT DON'T. We like to stay civilized (and employed). Tech shuttle stops, BART, MUNI and Mid-Market tech mecca are all imminently walkable too! Polk Street, Union Square and Tenderloin nightlife are also a stone’s throw from this updated gated apartment. Rock on! (See what we did there?)
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.