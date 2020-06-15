81 Bradford St.

Amenities

Bernal Heights: Cottage with Expansive Views, Huge Yard & Parking near Bernal Hill Avail for 6 Months - **We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough, submit an application and request an in-person showing here or on our website at sfcityrents . com : https://www.sfcityrents.com/listings/detail/96675857-49c1-4f0f-9cb2-12c8a308d9e0



**To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



Cozy unfurnished cottage nestled near the top of Bernal Hill with a gigantic yard and deck available for 6 months. Open floor plan with 1 bed & 1 bath (shower only, no bathtub) and spectacular views throughout. Note the bedroom is not fully enclosed... feels like a NY style loft layout. In-unit washer/dryer.



The famous wild parrots of SF perch in the big tree right next to the deck, where you will enjoy unobstructed bay and city views. The south-facing, sun-drenched yard is huge and features succulents, rose bushes, and ... whatever else you would like to plant!



Walk to Cortland shops or hike Bernal Hill with your dog! Easy Muni and freeway access.



Driveway parking for one car.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



6 month lease, unfurnished. There may be a possibility to extend month to month after 6 months, or Tenant may need to move out, TBD. Tenant pays all utilities. Non-smoking rental. Square footage is approximate.



