San Francisco, CA
81 Bradford St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

81 Bradford St.

81 Bradford Street · (415) 347-6184
Location

81 Bradford Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 81 Bradford St. · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bernal Heights: Cottage with Expansive Views, Huge Yard & Parking near Bernal Hill Avail for 6 Months - **We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough, submit an application and request an in-person showing here or on our website at sfcityrents . com : https://www.sfcityrents.com/listings/detail/96675857-49c1-4f0f-9cb2-12c8a308d9e0

**To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

Cozy unfurnished cottage nestled near the top of Bernal Hill with a gigantic yard and deck available for 6 months. Open floor plan with 1 bed & 1 bath (shower only, no bathtub) and spectacular views throughout. Note the bedroom is not fully enclosed... feels like a NY style loft layout. In-unit washer/dryer.

The famous wild parrots of SF perch in the big tree right next to the deck, where you will enjoy unobstructed bay and city views. The south-facing, sun-drenched yard is huge and features succulents, rose bushes, and ... whatever else you would like to plant!

Walk to Cortland shops or hike Bernal Hill with your dog! Easy Muni and freeway access.

Driveway parking for one car.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

6 month lease, unfurnished. There may be a possibility to extend month to month after 6 months, or Tenant may need to move out, TBD. Tenant pays all utilities. Non-smoking rental. Square footage is approximate.

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457 (please don't use the DRE# to request a showing; instead use the property address: 81 Bradford)

(RLNE4785759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Bradford St. have any available units?
81 Bradford St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Bradford St. have?
Some of 81 Bradford St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Bradford St. currently offering any rent specials?
81 Bradford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Bradford St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Bradford St. is pet friendly.
Does 81 Bradford St. offer parking?
Yes, 81 Bradford St. does offer parking.
Does 81 Bradford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Bradford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Bradford St. have a pool?
No, 81 Bradford St. does not have a pool.
Does 81 Bradford St. have accessible units?
No, 81 Bradford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Bradford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Bradford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
