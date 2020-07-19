806 35th Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful and very large 5BR/3BA house located in convenient Outer Richmond. An expansive open air living and dining room is perfect for relaxation and flows seamlessly into a modern chef's kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and granite counters. Enjoy preparing a meal while easily entertaining guests. Large windows can be found throughout the home providing plenty of natural light highlighting the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common areas. Side by side modernly designed full bathrooms are shared with three bedrooms on the upstairs portion of the home. All three bedrooms benefit from closet organizers increasing storage possibilities. Two bedrooms at the end of the hallway overlook the backyard with one street facing bedroom at the opposite end of the hallway. Downstairs, a large laundry room with front loading washer, dryer and utility sink is adjacent to a one car garage. Two additional bedrooms fill out the lower level with plush carpet and share a modern remodeled bathroom. An additional wet bar kitchen with an open and spacious living area finishes the space. An abundance of storage is available throughout the home with multiple closets supplemented further with a spacious garage.



If you are looking for convenience, look no further. Located in the Richmond district of San Francisco just a block away from beautiful Golden Gate Park, but still in the heart of the Richmond Balboa merchant district with many amenities (restaurants, banks, grocery stores, coffee shops). Readily accessible Muni lines 5 Fulton or 31 Balboa provides direct service to Downtown SF, SoMa and the Financial District. Quick access to the Golden Gate Bridge and Marin County via Park Presidio corridor or access the Peninsula and the South Bay using the Great Highway and 280. The outdoors is at your fingertips with just a few minutes from Ocean Beach, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park and the Presidio.