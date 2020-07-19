All apartments in San Francisco
806 35th Ave.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:15 PM

806 35th Ave.

806 35th Avenue · (415) 917-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

806 35th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,250

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR:
3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gEgaKf2Z4xC

RENTAL DESCRIPTION:
Beautiful and very large 5BR/3BA house located in convenient Outer Richmond. An expansive open air living and dining room is perfect for relaxation and flows seamlessly into a modern chef's kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and granite counters. Enjoy preparing a meal while easily entertaining guests. Large windows can be found throughout the home providing plenty of natural light highlighting the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common areas. Side by side modernly designed full bathrooms are shared with three bedrooms on the upstairs portion of the home. All three bedrooms benefit from closet organizers increasing storage possibilities. Two bedrooms at the end of the hallway overlook the backyard with one street facing bedroom at the opposite end of the hallway. Downstairs, a large laundry room with front loading washer, dryer and utility sink is adjacent to a one car garage. Two additional bedrooms fill out the lower level with plush carpet and share a modern remodeled bathroom. An additional wet bar kitchen with an open and spacious living area finishes the space. An abundance of storage is available throughout the home with multiple closets supplemented further with a spacious garage.

ABOUT US:
KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at www.keyopp.net
If you are looking for convenience, look no further. Located in the Richmond district of San Francisco just a block away from beautiful Golden Gate Park, but still in the heart of the Richmond Balboa merchant district with many amenities (restaurants, banks, grocery stores, coffee shops). Readily accessible Muni lines 5 Fulton or 31 Balboa provides direct service to Downtown SF, SoMa and the Financial District. Quick access to the Golden Gate Bridge and Marin County via Park Presidio corridor or access the Peninsula and the South Bay using the Great Highway and 280. The outdoors is at your fingertips with just a few minutes from Ocean Beach, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park and the Presidio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 35th Ave. have any available units?
806 35th Ave. has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 35th Ave. have?
Some of 806 35th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 35th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
806 35th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 35th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 35th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 806 35th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 806 35th Ave. offers parking.
Does 806 35th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 35th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 35th Ave. have a pool?
No, 806 35th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 806 35th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 806 35th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 806 35th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 35th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

