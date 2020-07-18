8 Gallagher Lane

Amenities
SoMa/Yerba Buena: Unfurnished Converted Warehouse w/ 1 Bedroom + Loft, Luxury Finishes, Balcony & Private Garage
Rarely available converted warehouse centrally located in SoMa/Downtown area and uniquely situated on a very quiet street in the middle of a city block. Half a block from the Moscone center, the newly-built Muni station (4th & Folsom) and Virgin hotel. A couple of blocks from SFMOMA, Salesforce park and pleasant walking distance to the Ferry building for the weekend farmer's market.
Features of this unfurnished home include:
- architect-designed interior with clean Scandinavian style and warm neutral tones
- wide plank white oak flooring
- top-of-the-line Thermador appliances
- marble counters and kitchen island
- soft lighting scheme and tasteful high-end finishes
- partial view of Salesforce tower (including the light show)
- light-washed and east facing
- 20ft. ceiling in the living area
- 10ft+ industrial style windows equipped with electronic blinds
- Nest thermostat
- August electronic smart lock system
- private single-car garage with direct access from unit
- fully enclosed luxurious master bedroom with open floor layout and blackout curtains
- hidden roll-down theater size screen for your projector (watch movies from bed and from the bathtub!)
- private balcony with wall-to-wall glass folding doors for indoor/outdoor living
- en-suite bathroom with large free-standing bathtub for two, rain shower and electric Japanese Toto toilet
- top-grade washer and dryer hidden next to your walk-in closet for convenience
- two storage closets and plenty of built-in cabinets
- flexible mezzanine loft space, great for a home office
- located in the Yerba Buena District with daily neighborhood clean-up and a support hotline
12 month lease, unfurnished (photos are staged). Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with references.
