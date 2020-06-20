All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

770 Haight St.

770 Haight Street · (415) 735-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Located right in the center of San Francisco this furnished flat has beautifully maintained period details with the modern conveniences of a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. It is the perfect place to shelter in place. Key Features: - Light, bright, open, airy, and spacious - 1893 Original interior, but with brand-new contemporary kitchen and baths - Original wainscoting, refurbished period light fixtures, and oriental carpets - Bay windows - Decorative fireplace - Hardwood floors - High ceilings - Brand-new gourmet modern kitchen and baths - Fully equipped eat-in kitchen - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Gas stove - Microwave - Formal dining room - Heated floors - Laundry in-unit - Front and back yards - Gas grill, table and chairs on back patio - HDTV flat screen television - High speed Internet - Films shot in this house: Diary of a Teenage Girl, Milk, and HBO Series "Looking" - Centrally-located, excellent public transit nearby Location: - Walk Score: 96 Walker s Paradise - Transit Score: 96 Rider s Paradise - Steps to Public Transportation (Multiple MUNI Bus Lines and N-Judah) - Steps to Shops and Restaurants of Lower Haight, Divisadero Corridor, and Duboce Park - 3 Blocks to CPMC Davies Campus - Short Walk to Cafes and Restaurants of Duboce Triangle - Short Walk to Safeway, Bi-Rite, and Falleti s Market - Easy Walk to Shops and Restaurants of Hayes Valley, Mission Dolores, and Castro - Easy Walk to Alamo Square Park, Panhandle, Buena Vista Park, and Dolores Park Key Terms: - Available Furnished Only - Street Parking - Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis - Security Deposit: 1 Month Rent with Qualifying FICO Score - Lease Term: 1-9 Months - Utilities Included (Based on Lease Term)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Haight St. have any available units?
770 Haight St. has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 Haight St. have?
Some of 770 Haight St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Haight St. currently offering any rent specials?
770 Haight St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Haight St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 Haight St. is pet friendly.
Does 770 Haight St. offer parking?
No, 770 Haight St. does not offer parking.
Does 770 Haight St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Haight St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Haight St. have a pool?
No, 770 Haight St. does not have a pool.
Does 770 Haight St. have accessible units?
No, 770 Haight St. does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Haight St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 Haight St. has units with dishwashers.
