770 Haight St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Located right in the center of San Francisco this furnished flat has beautifully maintained period details with the modern conveniences of a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. It is the perfect place to shelter in place. Key Features: - Light, bright, open, airy, and spacious - 1893 Original interior, but with brand-new contemporary kitchen and baths - Original wainscoting, refurbished period light fixtures, and oriental carpets - Bay windows - Decorative fireplace - Hardwood floors - High ceilings - Brand-new gourmet modern kitchen and baths - Fully equipped eat-in kitchen - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Gas stove - Microwave - Formal dining room - Heated floors - Laundry in-unit - Front and back yards - Gas grill, table and chairs on back patio - HDTV flat screen television - High speed Internet - Films shot in this house: Diary of a Teenage Girl, Milk, and HBO Series "Looking" - Centrally-located, excellent public transit nearby Location: - Walk Score: 96 Walker s Paradise - Transit Score: 96 Rider s Paradise - Steps to Public Transportation (Multiple MUNI Bus Lines and N-Judah) - Steps to Shops and Restaurants of Lower Haight, Divisadero Corridor, and Duboce Park - 3 Blocks to CPMC Davies Campus - Short Walk to Cafes and Restaurants of Duboce Triangle - Short Walk to Safeway, Bi-Rite, and Falleti s Market - Easy Walk to Shops and Restaurants of Hayes Valley, Mission Dolores, and Castro - Easy Walk to Alamo Square Park, Panhandle, Buena Vista Park, and Dolores Park Key Terms: - Available Furnished Only - Street Parking - Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis - Security Deposit: 1 Month Rent with Qualifying FICO Score - Lease Term: 1-9 Months - Utilities Included (Based on Lease Term)



Terms: One year lease