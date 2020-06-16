Amenities

754 43rd Ave. between Balboa and Cabrillo. Beautifully renovated 2BR/1BA flat located in the outer Richmond district. Very sunny with living room window west facing so there is lot's of light in the afternoon. Kitchen is nicely done with stainless fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Very quiet building. Convenient location - close to the beach and to public transit. Key Features: - 2 Bedrooms / One Bath - Wood floors - Front facing unit with lots of windows - Light and bright unit - updated kitchen and bathroom - Formal dining area - Large eat-in kitchen includes: dishwasher, gas range - Private garage for storage or parking. Automatic door opener. - One car parking included + room for one more on street - Washer/dryer in building Location: - 754 43rd Ave - Outer Richmond Neighborhood - nearby Veteran s Hospital - Safeway only a 10 min walk - Grocery Outlet only 1.3 miles away Key Terms: - One year lease - Owner pays garbage - Security deposit is 1.5 month's rent - Cat friendly unit (with additional $500 deposit) - Shared Laundry (Free Laundry - no coins ) - Parking included for one small to medium sized car/SUV in garage. - Available now!



