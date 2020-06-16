All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 754 43rd Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
754 43rd Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

754 43rd Ave.

754 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Outer Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

754 43rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
754 43rd Ave. between Balboa and Cabrillo. Beautifully renovated 2BR/1BA flat located in the outer Richmond district. Very sunny with living room window west facing so there is lot's of light in the afternoon. Kitchen is nicely done with stainless fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Very quiet building. Convenient location - close to the beach and to public transit. Key Features: - 2 Bedrooms / One Bath - Wood floors - Front facing unit with lots of windows - Light and bright unit - updated kitchen and bathroom - Formal dining area - Large eat-in kitchen includes: dishwasher, gas range - Private garage for storage or parking. Automatic door opener. - One car parking included + room for one more on street - Washer/dryer in building Location: - 754 43rd Ave - Outer Richmond Neighborhood - nearby Veteran s Hospital - Safeway only a 10 min walk - Grocery Outlet only 1.3 miles away Key Terms: - One year lease - Owner pays garbage - Security deposit is 1.5 month's rent - Cat friendly unit (with additional $500 deposit) - Shared Laundry (Free Laundry - no coins ) - Parking included for one small to medium sized car/SUV in garage. - Available now!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 43rd Ave. have any available units?
754 43rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 43rd Ave. have?
Some of 754 43rd Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 43rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
754 43rd Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 43rd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 754 43rd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 754 43rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 754 43rd Ave. does offer parking.
Does 754 43rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 43rd Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 43rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 754 43rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 754 43rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 754 43rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 754 43rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 43rd Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94108
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
Olume
1401 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103
2115 HYDE Street
2115 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco