Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

Parkmerced

Open Now until 9pm
3711 19th Ave · (628) 400-4217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SAVE BIG! $5 Deposit, $5/month parking, $5/month pet rent, $0 app fee!*
Location

3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132
Parkmerced

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit SE358 · Avail. now

$2,866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit GO320 · Avail. now

$2,936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit SE125 · Avail. now

$3,001

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit GA009 · Avail. now

$3,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit CR129 · Avail. now

$3,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit GO158 · Avail. now

$3,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit JB010 · Avail. now

$4,579

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Unit FO431 · Avail. now

$4,674

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Unit JB004 · Avail. now

$4,724

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkmerced.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
rent controlled
volleyball court
elevator
on-site laundry
car charging
lobby
Call today for NEW FLEXIBLE PRICING, MOVE-IN PACKAGES AND NEW AMENITIES. Moments from the beach, dining & shopping, mass transit, and the energy of Downtown.

THE ARBALLO COLLECTION - CALL NOW FOR SELECT RENOVATED UNITS WITH LUXURY SERVICES:

* Lifestyle Packages worth up to $5,000 on select units!

* Newly renovated

* Washer/dryer, New kitchen, New appliances, New primary bathroom with walk-in shower

* 900sf of private outdoor space

* Select units are fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, new floors & cabinets, updated bath with walk-in shower and built-in closet organizers. New amenities are arriving soon - including private Sunset Deck overlooking Lake Merced. Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath are a rare find.

PARKSIDE - LARGE RENTAL TOWNHOMES WITH PLENTY OF GREEN SPACE.

Live in the Parklike setting of Parkmerced. New flexible pricing available. Open Space, Private Patio, Semi-Private Courtyard, Walk to parks & shopping. Townhomes are large & well-appointed and off

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkmerced have any available units?
Parkmerced has 21 units available starting at $2,866 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkmerced have?
Some of Parkmerced's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkmerced currently offering any rent specials?
Parkmerced is offering the following rent specials: SAVE BIG! $5 Deposit, $5/month parking, $5/month pet rent, $0 app fee!*
Is Parkmerced pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkmerced is pet friendly.
Does Parkmerced offer parking?
Yes, Parkmerced offers parking.
Does Parkmerced have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkmerced offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkmerced have a pool?
No, Parkmerced does not have a pool.
Does Parkmerced have accessible units?
No, Parkmerced does not have accessible units.
Does Parkmerced have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkmerced does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

