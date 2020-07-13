Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub extra storage microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center carport clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park gym parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access rent controlled volleyball court elevator on-site laundry car charging lobby

Call today for NEW FLEXIBLE PRICING, MOVE-IN PACKAGES AND NEW AMENITIES. Moments from the beach, dining & shopping, mass transit, and the energy of Downtown.



THE ARBALLO COLLECTION - CALL NOW FOR SELECT RENOVATED UNITS WITH LUXURY SERVICES:



* Lifestyle Packages worth up to $5,000 on select units!



* Newly renovated



* Washer/dryer, New kitchen, New appliances, New primary bathroom with walk-in shower



* 900sf of private outdoor space



* Select units are fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, new floors & cabinets, updated bath with walk-in shower and built-in closet organizers. New amenities are arriving soon - including private Sunset Deck overlooking Lake Merced. Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath are a rare find.



PARKSIDE - LARGE RENTAL TOWNHOMES WITH PLENTY OF GREEN SPACE.



Live in the Parklike setting of Parkmerced. New flexible pricing available. Open Space, Private Patio, Semi-Private Courtyard, Walk to parks & shopping. Townhomes are large & well-appointed and off