746 30th Avenue Available 08/01/20 New Renovation! In-Law Unit - Thank you for your interest in 746 30th Avenue in San Francisco's Outer Richmond District



- Available beginning of August!

- In law unit with private entrance

- $2400 per month

- $2400 security deposit

- Renovated just last year

- Close to public transportation

- Sorry, NO pets

- To Qualify: one/two adults must earn 2x rent, three adults 2.5x rent, four adults 3x rent, etc. Applicant must have good/great credit and references.



Please contact Danielle at San Francisco Rental Concierge to schedule a tour!



No Pets Allowed



