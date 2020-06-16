726 18th Ave - 1

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE This stunning apartment unit is located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the 2nd floor, it has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready to move in. A spacious unit with many natural lights. Carpet throughout the unit. Kitchen with refrigerator, oven range, granite counters, etc. Coin-operated laundry unit in the garage. Situated in a nice neighborhood in San Francisco. Within walking distance to the Golden Gate Park. Conveniently located next to Muni bus 5, 28, & 31. Move-in condition with the following features: - Refrigerator - Range / Oven - Dishwasher - Carpet floors Lease Term: Min. 1-year lease / No Smoking / No Pets Rent: - $3800 + Security Deposit $3800 - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties listed as Additional Insurer - Tenants are responsible for PG&E, Water & Sewer $25 per person - Landlord pays garbage - Additional parking is available for $200/month First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=45279 For information on Rental Requirements please refer to our "Standard Criteria for Tenant Selection" on http://www.pmp1988.com. If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Cash or credit card is accepted. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) Office: 415-731-0303 or Text: 415-484-6228 Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303 Prime Metropolis Properties Inc. 950 Taraval Street, San Francisco, CA 94116



Min. 1 year lease No Smoking No Pets Rent: $3700 Security Deposit $3700 Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties listed as Additional Insurer Tenants are responsible for PG&E Water & Sewer $25 per person Landlord pays garbage