San Francisco, CA
726 18th Ave - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

726 18th Ave - 1

726 18th Avenue · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

726 18th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE This stunning apartment unit is located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the 2nd floor, it has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready to move in. A spacious unit with many natural lights. Carpet throughout the unit. Kitchen with refrigerator, oven range, granite counters, etc. Coin-operated laundry unit in the garage. Situated in a nice neighborhood in San Francisco. Within walking distance to the Golden Gate Park. Conveniently located next to Muni bus 5, 28, & 31. Move-in condition with the following features: - Refrigerator - Range / Oven - Dishwasher - Carpet floors Lease Term: Min. 1-year lease / No Smoking / No Pets Rent: - $3800 + Security Deposit $3800 - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties listed as Additional Insurer - Tenants are responsible for PG&E, Water & Sewer $25 per person - Landlord pays garbage - Additional parking is available for $200/month First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=45279 For information on Rental Requirements please refer to our "Standard Criteria for Tenant Selection" on http://www.pmp1988.com. If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Cash or credit card is accepted. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) Office: 415-731-0303 or Text: 415-484-6228 Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303 Prime Metropolis Properties Inc. 950 Taraval Street, San Francisco, CA 94116

Min. 1 year lease No Smoking No Pets Rent: $3700 Security Deposit $3700 Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties listed as Additional Insurer Tenants are responsible for PG&E Water & Sewer $25 per person Landlord pays garbage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 18th Ave - 1 have any available units?
726 18th Ave - 1 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 18th Ave - 1 have?
Some of 726 18th Ave - 1's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 18th Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
726 18th Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 18th Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 726 18th Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 726 18th Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 726 18th Ave - 1 does offer parking.
Does 726 18th Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 18th Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 18th Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 726 18th Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 726 18th Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 726 18th Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 726 18th Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 18th Ave - 1 has units with dishwashers.
