Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

720 Gough 44

720 Gough Street · (650) 245-8232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 44 · Avail. now

$4,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
2-bedroom, 2-bath - Hayes Valley/Civic Center - Property Id: 88000

Welcome to one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in San Francisco, located at the crossroads the vibrant Hayes Valley area and the cultural center of the arts in the Civic Center offering world class opera, ballet, symphony and SF Jazz.
This moving condition end units has wonderful natural lights with beautiful view, living room with a corner wood burning fireplace, and dining area are open to each other, creating a perfect opportunity for gatherings of friends and family. The kitchen has been nicely renovated in the recent past and offers generous cabinet, counter space, modern appliances with dishwasher. The two bedrooms - en suite upgraded with abundant closet space are conveniently separated on opposite sides of the home for privacy. The laundry closet inside the unit. Independent parking in secure garage, a storage area and elevator building complete this attractive condo. Just outside your door are some of the finest culinary gems, and near public transportation. Welcome home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/720-gough-san-francisco-ca-unit-44/88000
Property Id 88000

(RLNE5955230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Gough 44 have any available units?
720 Gough 44 has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Gough 44 have?
Some of 720 Gough 44's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Gough 44 currently offering any rent specials?
720 Gough 44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Gough 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Gough 44 is pet friendly.
Does 720 Gough 44 offer parking?
Yes, 720 Gough 44 offers parking.
Does 720 Gough 44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Gough 44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Gough 44 have a pool?
No, 720 Gough 44 does not have a pool.
Does 720 Gough 44 have accessible units?
No, 720 Gough 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Gough 44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Gough 44 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

