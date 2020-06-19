708 Moscow Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Beautiful, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the energetic Crocker Amazon neighborhood in San Francisco.



This rustic home has a brick exterior and lush greenery from the balcony which compliments the building. Unfurnished, the lovely interior features hardwood and carpet floors. A kitchen with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Gas heating is installed for climate control. Mirror-fronted built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Big vanity sink cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors and shower/tub combos enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel furnished its bathrooms.



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 2-car garage available for use.

Pets are not permitted on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenants are responsible for water, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will handle the trash.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Crocker Amazon Playground, Excelsior Playground, and McLaren Park Geneva Dog Play Area.



The propertys Walk Score is 78/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743871)