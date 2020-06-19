All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 708 Moscow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
708 Moscow Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

708 Moscow Street

708 Moscow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

708 Moscow Street, San Francisco, CA 94112
Excelsior

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Beautiful, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the energetic Crocker Amazon neighborhood in San Francisco.

This rustic home has a brick exterior and lush greenery from the balcony which compliments the building. Unfurnished, the lovely interior features hardwood and carpet floors. A kitchen with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Gas heating is installed for climate control. Mirror-fronted built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Big vanity sink cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors and shower/tub combos enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel furnished its bathrooms.

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage available for use.
Pets are not permitted on the property.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenants are responsible for water, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will handle the trash.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Crocker Amazon Playground, Excelsior Playground, and McLaren Park Geneva Dog Play Area.

The propertys Walk Score is 78/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Moscow Street have any available units?
708 Moscow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Moscow Street have?
Some of 708 Moscow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Moscow Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 Moscow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Moscow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Moscow Street is pet friendly.
Does 708 Moscow Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 Moscow Street does offer parking.
Does 708 Moscow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Moscow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Moscow Street have a pool?
No, 708 Moscow Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 Moscow Street have accessible units?
No, 708 Moscow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Moscow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Moscow Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
1819 GOLDEN GATE
1819 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94115
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
320 Turk Apartments
320 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco