Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

1125 BROADWAY Apartments

1125 Broadway · (415) 980-7020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1125 BROADWAY Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions. Lombard’s crooked curves, Hyde Street Cable Cars and panoramic views of the Bay keep visitors endlessly entertained and residents in awe of the place they call home. Hyde and Polk are stocked with places to sip, savor and see. Pop into La Folie for some bubbly, catch a French flick at the Alliance Française, or shop for unique clothes at Belle Cose. Russian Hill is a star.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee;
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 BROADWAY Apartments have any available units?
1125 BROADWAY Apartments has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 BROADWAY Apartments have?
Some of 1125 BROADWAY Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 BROADWAY Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1125 BROADWAY Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 BROADWAY Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 1125 BROADWAY Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1125 BROADWAY Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1125 BROADWAY Apartments offers parking.
Does 1125 BROADWAY Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 BROADWAY Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 BROADWAY Apartments have a pool?
No, 1125 BROADWAY Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1125 BROADWAY Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1125 BROADWAY Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 BROADWAY Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 BROADWAY Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

