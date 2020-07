Amenities

• Newly renovated 3-story loft (1,100+ sq.ft.) with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths located few steps from 22nd street Caltrain station, café & walking distance to the vibrant Dogpatch scene.

• Main level has a living room with 16' ceiling with oversized windows which fill up with warm & bright sunlight

• Open kitchen with dining and bar space. Full bath with shower on main level.

• Upper level has a master bedroom with full bath with tub. Walking out of master bedroom there is a comfortable sized space which can used as office or a quiet reading area.

• Lower level is another comfortable-size bedroom with half bathroom. One convenient feature of this bedroom is that has its own entrance.

• Additional unit features:

o Deeded parking spot

o In-unit washer/dryer

o High-speed internet

• Other common features

o Share outdoor patio with BBQ grill.

o Less than 10 minutes walk to muni stop.

o Only 2 minutes drive to highway 280

o Convenient access to local amenities.

