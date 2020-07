Amenities

Huge 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home with garage and W/D - TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY PRICING OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING copy and paste the below link into your browser and simply follow the prompts "Contact Agent or Schedule Showing".



https://propertyforce.appfolio.com/listings/detail/42fead68-19aa-49a7-ac6e-d2bfaf6d2517



Description: This two bedroom 2 bath house has plenty of room to spread out with a living room, family room and large outdoor space. Additionally the unit has an updated kitchen, attached garage that is one stall wide but extra deep with additional storage space. The washer an dryer are also a plus and is owner maintained. This unit is priced to rent quickly so act now before this one passes you by.



-Rental Terms-

Utilities: Tenant Paid

Available: Now

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month rent



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

1. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

2. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/3 most recent bank statements/tax returns)

3. Combined monthly income from all applicants must equal 3 times the listed monthly rental rate

3. Anyone 18 and over living in the unit is required to submit their own full application along with paying their own $45 application fee. If your application is not chosen your application fee will be refunded.



(RLNE5920481)