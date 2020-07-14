660 Clipper

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator

Noe Valley is an inviting cocktail of cosmopolitan and cozy. The area’s microclimate and vibe are a few degrees warmer than the citywide average. Flock to the Farmer’s Market for organic produce and crunchy granola good times, soak in the communal atmosphere at the Caskhouse, take your bestie for a heart-to-heart over high-tea at Lovejoys. Noe Valley’s sunny atmosphere makes residents glow with pride.



City skies and family ties – your next San Francisco home is calling your name. If you want to see downtown and not be downtown – this is the place for you. This building dates back to 1964, a simpler time when high quality was standard issue.



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their