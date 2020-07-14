All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

660 Clipper

660 Clipper St · (415) 610-7805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 660-207 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 660 Clipper.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
Noe Valley is an inviting cocktail of cosmopolitan and cozy. The area’s microclimate and vibe are a few degrees warmer than the citywide average. Flock to the Farmer’s Market for organic produce and crunchy granola good times, soak in the communal atmosphere at the Caskhouse, take your bestie for a heart-to-heart over high-tea at Lovejoys. Noe Valley’s sunny atmosphere makes residents glow with pride.

City skies and family ties – your next San Francisco home is calling your name. If you want to see downtown and not be downtown – this is the place for you. This building dates back to 1964, a simpler time when high quality was standard issue.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Clipper have any available units?
660 Clipper has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Clipper have?
Some of 660 Clipper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Clipper currently offering any rent specials?
660 Clipper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Clipper pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Clipper is pet friendly.
Does 660 Clipper offer parking?
No, 660 Clipper does not offer parking.
Does 660 Clipper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Clipper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Clipper have a pool?
No, 660 Clipper does not have a pool.
Does 660 Clipper have accessible units?
Yes, 660 Clipper has accessible units.
Does 660 Clipper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Clipper has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

