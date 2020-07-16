655 5th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

$3,400 Beautiful Loft in SOMA - Property Id: 318460



Experience the truly San Francisco living at this gorgeous loft in SOMA.

This spacious 2 bathroom loft is a must see. Nestled in the heart of SOMA, this 980 sqft loft comes with ample light, and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, disposal, in unit Washer/Dryer, and a small balcony. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living areas while the bedroom is carpeted. One parking spot can be available for an additional cost per month.

Take advantage of the convenience of being in walking distance to Caltrain, MUNI, ATT Park, Whole Foods, Safeway, Walgreens, and having easy freeway access. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No pets are allowed at this property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318460

Property Id 318460



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5927575)