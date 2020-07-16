All apartments in San Francisco
655 5th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

655 5th St

655 5th Street · (415) 496-6890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

655 5th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 2 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
$3,400 Beautiful Loft in SOMA - Property Id: 318460

Experience the truly San Francisco living at this gorgeous loft in SOMA.
This spacious 2 bathroom loft is a must see. Nestled in the heart of SOMA, this 980 sqft loft comes with ample light, and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, disposal, in unit Washer/Dryer, and a small balcony. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living areas while the bedroom is carpeted. One parking spot can be available for an additional cost per month.
Take advantage of the convenience of being in walking distance to Caltrain, MUNI, ATT Park, Whole Foods, Safeway, Walgreens, and having easy freeway access. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No pets are allowed at this property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318460
Property Id 318460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5927575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 5th St have any available units?
655 5th St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 5th St have?
Some of 655 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
655 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 655 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 655 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 655 5th St offers parking.
Does 655 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 5th St have a pool?
No, 655 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 655 5th St have accessible units?
No, 655 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 655 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 5th St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

