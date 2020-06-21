All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

640 Davis Street #19

640 Davis Street · (415) 830-4262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 Davis Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
Northern Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 640 Davis Street #19 · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Unique 3BR/3BA Steps From the Embarcadero! - THE CONDO:
This gorgeous, two-level home is located in the coveted Golden Gateway Commons on the San Francisco waterfront. Enter the condo via the garden courtyard off of the entry elevator. Enjoy seventeen foot ceilings and greenhouse skylights, making this a bright and cheery oasis between the financial district and Levi's plaza. The home features a southern exposure of the city skyline. The home has been thoughtfully remodeled to include a six burner gas range, polished hardwood floors throughout and a wine refrigerator. Designer touches elevate the living, kitchen, dining area, lower bedroom/library and the lower powder room. There is a bridge walkway to the upper bedrooms and baths. The Condo also includes one parking space in the rent price!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Financial District
640 Davis Street has a Walk Score of 98 out of 100. This location is a Walker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

640 Davis Street is a two minute walk from the E Embarcadero and the F Market & Wharves at the The Embarcadero & Broadway stop. This location is in the Northern Waterfront neighborhood in San Francisco. Nearby parks include Sydney G. Walton Square, Ferry Park and Northeast Waterfront Historic District.

This is a non-smoking home. Please respond to this listing to schedule a tour of this great place!

DETAILS:
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Rent: $7,250
Deposit: $7,250
In-Unit Laundry
**Tenant Responsible For All Utilities**
Cats & Dogs Considered W/Additional Deposit ($300 Cat/$500 Dog)
1 Garage Parking Spot Included in Rent Pricing

REQUIREMENTS:
Income of 2.5 Times Monthly Rent
650+ Credit Score
Positive References

CONTACT:
Bri Jackson
Leasing Coordinator
(415) 830-4262

Structure Properties
100 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
structureproperties.com

(RLNE5814518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Davis Street #19 have any available units?
640 Davis Street #19 has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Davis Street #19 have?
Some of 640 Davis Street #19's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Davis Street #19 currently offering any rent specials?
640 Davis Street #19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Davis Street #19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Davis Street #19 is pet friendly.
Does 640 Davis Street #19 offer parking?
Yes, 640 Davis Street #19 does offer parking.
Does 640 Davis Street #19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Davis Street #19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Davis Street #19 have a pool?
No, 640 Davis Street #19 does not have a pool.
Does 640 Davis Street #19 have accessible units?
No, 640 Davis Street #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Davis Street #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Davis Street #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
