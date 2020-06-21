640 Davis Street #19

Amenities
Unique 3BR/3BA Steps From the Embarcadero! - THE CONDO:
This gorgeous, two-level home is located in the coveted Golden Gateway Commons on the San Francisco waterfront. Enter the condo via the garden courtyard off of the entry elevator. Enjoy seventeen foot ceilings and greenhouse skylights, making this a bright and cheery oasis between the financial district and Levi's plaza. The home features a southern exposure of the city skyline. The home has been thoughtfully remodeled to include a six burner gas range, polished hardwood floors throughout and a wine refrigerator. Designer touches elevate the living, kitchen, dining area, lower bedroom/library and the lower powder room. There is a bridge walkway to the upper bedrooms and baths. The Condo also includes one parking space in the rent price!
THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Financial District
640 Davis Street has a Walk Score of 98 out of 100. This location is a Walker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.
640 Davis Street is a two minute walk from the E Embarcadero and the F Market & Wharves at the The Embarcadero & Broadway stop. This location is in the Northern Waterfront neighborhood in San Francisco. Nearby parks include Sydney G. Walton Square, Ferry Park and Northeast Waterfront Historic District.
This is a non-smoking home. Please respond to this listing to schedule a tour of this great place!
DETAILS:
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Rent: $7,250
Deposit: $7,250
In-Unit Laundry
**Tenant Responsible For All Utilities**
Cats & Dogs Considered W/Additional Deposit ($300 Cat/$500 Dog)
1 Garage Parking Spot Included in Rent Pricing
REQUIREMENTS:
Income of 2.5 Times Monthly Rent
650+ Credit Score
Positive References
CONTACT:
Bri Jackson
Leasing Coordinator
(415) 830-4262
Structure Properties
100 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
structureproperties.com
(RLNE5814518)