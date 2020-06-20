All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 636 33rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
636 33rd Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

636 33rd Avenue

636 33rd Avenue · (415) 902-1823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Outer Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

636 33rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Completely renovated large top-floor studio. Cats are okay. Parking is available.

The studio is bright and quiet, and is in a very well-maintained Edwardian building. Both the building and the studio are renovated and feature charming period details.

Features:

- Sunny, with western exposure
- Large main room with a big walk-in closet
- Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout
- Completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances:

- Gas oven and range
- Dishwasher
- In-sink disposal
- Refrigerator

- Dining area
- Completely renovated bathroom with a shower-over-tub
- Entry hallway

Location:

- Great restaurants and shops are nearby
- Very close to major bus lines on Geary Blvd and on Fulton Street
- Very close to Golden Gate Park, Presidio Park, and Ocean Beach
- A few blocks away from a major grocery stores
- Easy access to the northbound 101 freeway

Other notes:

- Garaged parking is available
- Cats are okay
- The building has a large backyard
- The included utilities and services are: water, sewer, and garbage
- The minimum lease term is 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 33rd Avenue have any available units?
636 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 636 33rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
636 33rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 33rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 636 33rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 636 33rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 636 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 33rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 33rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 636 33rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 636 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 636 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 636 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 33rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 636 33rd Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
50 JOICE Street
50 Joice Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
720 BAKER
720 Baker St
San Francisco, CA 94115
845 CALIFORNIA
845 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity