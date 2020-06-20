636 33rd Avenue

Amenities
Completely renovated large top-floor studio. Cats are okay. Parking is available.
The studio is bright and quiet, and is in a very well-maintained Edwardian building. Both the building and the studio are renovated and feature charming period details.
Features:
- Sunny, with western exposure
- Large main room with a big walk-in closet
- Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout
- Completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances:
- Gas oven and range
- Dishwasher
- In-sink disposal
- Refrigerator
- Dining area
- Completely renovated bathroom with a shower-over-tub
- Entry hallway
Location:
- Great restaurants and shops are nearby
- Very close to major bus lines on Geary Blvd and on Fulton Street
- Very close to Golden Gate Park, Presidio Park, and Ocean Beach
- A few blocks away from a major grocery stores
- Easy access to the northbound 101 freeway
Other notes:
- Garaged parking is available
- Cats are okay
- The building has a large backyard
- The included utilities and services are: water, sewer, and garbage
- The minimum lease term is 12 months