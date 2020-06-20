636 33rd Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Completely renovated large top-floor studio. Cats are okay. Parking is available.



The studio is bright and quiet, and is in a very well-maintained Edwardian building. Both the building and the studio are renovated and feature charming period details.



Features:



- Sunny, with western exposure

- Large main room with a big walk-in closet

- Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout

- Completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances:



- Gas oven and range

- Dishwasher

- In-sink disposal

- Refrigerator



- Dining area

- Completely renovated bathroom with a shower-over-tub

- Entry hallway



Location:



- Great restaurants and shops are nearby

- Very close to major bus lines on Geary Blvd and on Fulton Street

- Very close to Golden Gate Park, Presidio Park, and Ocean Beach

- A few blocks away from a major grocery stores

- Easy access to the northbound 101 freeway



Other notes:



- Garaged parking is available

- Cats are okay

- The building has a large backyard

- The included utilities and services are: water, sewer, and garbage

- The minimum lease term is 12 months