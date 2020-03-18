All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:59 AM

60 Rausch Street

60 Rausch Street · (415) 319-3065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Rausch Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1699 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Chic industrial Live/Work Loft is unbelievably spacious at 1,699 Square Feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and beautifully polished stained concrete floors. 2-Level Loft boasts a Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room, a well-equipped open Kitchen, a Main Level with 2 Bedrooms and an attractive Full Bathroom, and a Private Patio. Layout is perfect for the WFH Entrepreneur, Small Family, or Housemates. A sizable Master Bedroom is tucked away on the Upper Level, and adjoins a gorgeously updated Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet featuring plenty of organizing and storage. One-Car Parking is included (add. space avail. $275). Best of all, there's easy access to the Bay Bridge, walking distance to Civic Center BART station, and surrounded by good eats like Iza Ramen and SightGlass Coffee. Weekends will take you to the Retail Center at 555 9th Street, to shop at Trader Joe's and Nordstrom Rack. Your dream city life is waiting for you! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/3aTV8RaMoFI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Rausch Street have any available units?
60 Rausch Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Rausch Street have?
Some of 60 Rausch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Rausch Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 Rausch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Rausch Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 Rausch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 60 Rausch Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 Rausch Street does offer parking.
Does 60 Rausch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Rausch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Rausch Street have a pool?
No, 60 Rausch Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 Rausch Street have accessible units?
No, 60 Rausch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Rausch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Rausch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
