60 Rausch Street

Chic industrial Live/Work Loft is unbelievably spacious at 1,699 Square Feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and beautifully polished stained concrete floors. 2-Level Loft boasts a Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room, a well-equipped open Kitchen, a Main Level with 2 Bedrooms and an attractive Full Bathroom, and a Private Patio. Layout is perfect for the WFH Entrepreneur, Small Family, or Housemates. A sizable Master Bedroom is tucked away on the Upper Level, and adjoins a gorgeously updated Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet featuring plenty of organizing and storage. One-Car Parking is included (add. space avail. $275). Best of all, there's easy access to the Bay Bridge, walking distance to Civic Center BART station, and surrounded by good eats like Iza Ramen and SightGlass Coffee. Weekends will take you to the Retail Center at 555 9th Street, to shop at Trader Joe's and Nordstrom Rack. Your dream city life is waiting for you! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/3aTV8RaMoFI