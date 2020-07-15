All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
6 Mint Plaza
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

6 Mint Plaza

6 Mint Plz · (530) 424-9105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Mint Plz, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
key fob access
Here is a centrally located one bedroom unit in San Francisco's tech hub. This newly renovated building offers a high quality modern finish with high ceilings, acid stained floors, exposed concrete, and high end appliances. You can also enjoy city views from your own large industrial style windows, or from the roof-top patio which includes a sitting area, and barbeque. KEY UNIT FEATURES - Acid stained concrete floors with high-gloss finish - High ceilings with exposed concrete and plaster wall finishes - Expansive industrial-era windows with generous views - Restored historic facades - Over-sized 8' high birch wood doors - Gourmet kitchens with new Viking refrigerators, Thermador cook-tops, custom cabinetry, concrete and stone counter-tops and high-end fixtures - High-gloss lacquer cabinets* - Designer Bulthaup kitchen systems - Distinctive steel and glass sliding wall panels in bedrooms - Designer bathrooms finished with custom cabinetry, stainless steel soaking tubs, vessel sinks and high-end fixtures - Bosch in-home washer and dryer - Custom designer-composed paint palettes - Custom lighting throughout - Central heating and air-conditioning - 10' ceiling heights and over sized industrial metal windows KEY BUILDING FEATURES - Rooftop retreat with panoramic city and San Francisco bay views, sun deck, lounge seating, spa and Viking grill - Tenth-floor fitness center overlooking the city skyline - Ground-floor restaurant - Direct access to Mint Plaza - Management services - 24-hour guard service - Meticulously designed and redeveloped by San Francisco-based Martin Building - Key fob secured-entry system KEY TERMS: Minimum 12 month lease, Water and Garbage included, Pets Negotiable Mint Plaza is an oasis in the city, a quiet walkable retreat that's home to Blue Bottle, Mint 54 Italian Kitchen, a new headlining restaurant, a rotating food truck, flower stand and an ever-changing mix of music, art and community events. The Plaza's signature orange chairs are rearranged daily to instigate newness and provoke change. Sit, meet, reflect, read, watch, sip. The chairs define Mint Plaza and create a place of connection, gathering and respite amidst the city's constant energy and movement. THE HISTORIC U.S. MINT Circa 1854 6 Mint's neighbor is the San Francisco United States Mint building, designed by Alfred B. Mullett and completed in 1854. It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1961 for its importance as the last major example of classical revival architecture in the United States. The Mint embodies the resilient spirit of San Francisco, having survived the 1906 earthquake and fire. It also continually played a pivotal role in the financial life of the country by serving as a repository for a third of the nation's gold reserves until 1937.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Mint Plaza have any available units?
6 Mint Plaza has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Mint Plaza have?
Some of 6 Mint Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Mint Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
6 Mint Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Mint Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Mint Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 6 Mint Plaza offer parking?
No, 6 Mint Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 6 Mint Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Mint Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Mint Plaza have a pool?
No, 6 Mint Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 6 Mint Plaza have accessible units?
No, 6 Mint Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Mint Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Mint Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

