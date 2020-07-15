6 Mint Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym bbq/grill hot tub key fob access

Here is a centrally located one bedroom unit in San Francisco's tech hub. This newly renovated building offers a high quality modern finish with high ceilings, acid stained floors, exposed concrete, and high end appliances. You can also enjoy city views from your own large industrial style windows, or from the roof-top patio which includes a sitting area, and barbeque. KEY UNIT FEATURES - Acid stained concrete floors with high-gloss finish - High ceilings with exposed concrete and plaster wall finishes - Expansive industrial-era windows with generous views - Restored historic facades - Over-sized 8' high birch wood doors - Gourmet kitchens with new Viking refrigerators, Thermador cook-tops, custom cabinetry, concrete and stone counter-tops and high-end fixtures - High-gloss lacquer cabinets* - Designer Bulthaup kitchen systems - Distinctive steel and glass sliding wall panels in bedrooms - Designer bathrooms finished with custom cabinetry, stainless steel soaking tubs, vessel sinks and high-end fixtures - Bosch in-home washer and dryer - Custom designer-composed paint palettes - Custom lighting throughout - Central heating and air-conditioning - 10' ceiling heights and over sized industrial metal windows KEY BUILDING FEATURES - Rooftop retreat with panoramic city and San Francisco bay views, sun deck, lounge seating, spa and Viking grill - Tenth-floor fitness center overlooking the city skyline - Ground-floor restaurant - Direct access to Mint Plaza - Management services - 24-hour guard service - Meticulously designed and redeveloped by San Francisco-based Martin Building - Key fob secured-entry system KEY TERMS: Minimum 12 month lease, Water and Garbage included, Pets Negotiable Mint Plaza is an oasis in the city, a quiet walkable retreat that's home to Blue Bottle, Mint 54 Italian Kitchen, a new headlining restaurant, a rotating food truck, flower stand and an ever-changing mix of music, art and community events. The Plaza's signature orange chairs are rearranged daily to instigate newness and provoke change. Sit, meet, reflect, read, watch, sip. The chairs define Mint Plaza and create a place of connection, gathering and respite amidst the city's constant energy and movement. THE HISTORIC U.S. MINT Circa 1854 6 Mint's neighbor is the San Francisco United States Mint building, designed by Alfred B. Mullett and completed in 1854. It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1961 for its importance as the last major example of classical revival architecture in the United States. The Mint embodies the resilient spirit of San Francisco, having survived the 1906 earthquake and fire. It also continually played a pivotal role in the financial life of the country by serving as a repository for a third of the nation's gold reserves until 1937.



Terms: One year lease