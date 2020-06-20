All apartments in San Francisco
6 Brighton Ave.

6 Brighton Avenue · (415) 735-4670
Location

6 Brighton Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Ingleside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on top of the hill with views of the Pacific Ocean and the Ingleside neighborhood. The house features a sizable back yard, garage, and laundry room with washer and dryer. This home has a unique and flexible layout as it is split into upper and lower living areas. This layout works great for those that want separate living areas or those who will be working from home and want separate office space. It is also ideal for anyone who would like to rent out the lower portion on Airbnb! The upper level features a renovated kitchen with gas range, stainless appliances, bar seating, and ample cabinet space for easy storage. The kitchen extends into an open floor plan with a separate living room and dining area for maximum utilization. The dining room extends naturally onto a sizable deck with views and is perfect for enjoying the areas many warm days. This level hosts two bedrooms and a large bathroom with tub and laundry hookups (although you have a Samsung stackable washer and dryer in the garage). The lower level features a private entrance, direct access to the back yard, a kitchenette with refrigerator and sink, living room, bedroom, and full bathroom. This area makes a fantastic work space separate from your main living area for anyone working from home. Additional Bonus: Owner is open to residents utilizing space as an Airbnb rental. The home is conveniently steps from public transportation and Ocean Avenue which is bustling with restaurants, cafes, and shops. There is also a Whole Foods only 2 blocks away. KEY FEATURES: - 3 Bedroom Home - 2 Bathrooms - 2x Living Rooms - Kitchen - - Stainless Appliances - - Bar Seating - - Ample Kitchen Cabinets - - Dishwasher - - Garbage Disposal - - Gas Range - Dining Room - Hardwood Floors - Closet Organizers - Washer/Dryer Included - Smart Thermostat - Deck - Sizable Backyard - Garage Parking for 1 Car - Parking Tarmac for 2 Additional Vehicles - Whole Foods and Ocean Avenue Only 2 Blocks Away - Approximately 5-7 Minute Walk to MUNI (K/T line) and Approximately 10 Minute Walk to Balboa BART Station - Short Walk to SF City College NEIGHBORHOOD: Ingleside is a mainly-residential neighborhood just off of Interstate 280 in southern San Francisco, about halfway between the Mission District and Downtown Daly City. Ocean Avenue serves as the commercial backbone of Ingleside, lined with everything from grocers and pharmacies to hip coffeehouses like Super Cue Caf , low-key bars like Ocean Ale House, and quirky eateries like the Vietnamese/American-traditional diner Mayflower. City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus borders the north side of the neighborhood and San Francisco State University is a few blocks to the west. KEY TERMS: - Lease Term: 1 year - Security Deposit: 1x monthly rent with qualifying FICO score and good references - Pets Welcomed: May be subject to review and additional security deposit - Owner will consider lease start dates between now and August 1st, 2020 - No Smoking - Square Footage Approximate

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Brighton Ave. have any available units?
6 Brighton Ave. has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Brighton Ave. have?
Some of 6 Brighton Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Brighton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Brighton Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Brighton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Brighton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6 Brighton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6 Brighton Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6 Brighton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Brighton Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Brighton Ave. have a pool?
No, 6 Brighton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Brighton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6 Brighton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Brighton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Brighton Ave. has units with dishwashers.
