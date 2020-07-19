Amenities
Charming Two Bedroom/One and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in San Francisco.
582 Head St Upper Apt is close to Jose Ortega Elementary School, Brooks Park, Minnie & Lovie Ward Recreational Center, Lakeview and Ashton Mini Park, Sheridan Elementary School, Blue House Café, Golden Wok, San Francisco Golf Club with easy access to 280
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1.5 bath home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave
- Fireplace
- Brand new washer and dryer in the unit
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Flat fee of $350 for electricity, water, gas and sewer, trash is included in rent.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5887303)