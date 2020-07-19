All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

582 Head St

582 Head Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

582 Head Street, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $3250 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Two Bedroom/One and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in San Francisco.

582 Head St Upper Apt is close to Jose Ortega Elementary School, Brooks Park, Minnie & Lovie Ward Recreational Center, Lakeview and Ashton Mini Park, Sheridan Elementary School, Blue House Café, Golden Wok, San Francisco Golf Club with easy access to 280

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1.5 bath home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave
- Fireplace
- Brand new washer and dryer in the unit

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Flat fee of $350 for electricity, water, gas and sewer, trash is included in rent.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 Head St have any available units?
582 Head St has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 582 Head St have?
Some of 582 Head St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 Head St currently offering any rent specials?
582 Head St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 Head St pet-friendly?
No, 582 Head St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 582 Head St offer parking?
Yes, 582 Head St offers parking.
Does 582 Head St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 582 Head St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 Head St have a pool?
No, 582 Head St does not have a pool.
Does 582 Head St have accessible units?
No, 582 Head St does not have accessible units.
Does 582 Head St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 582 Head St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

