Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Charming Two Bedroom/One and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in San Francisco.



582 Head St Upper Apt is close to Jose Ortega Elementary School, Brooks Park, Minnie & Lovie Ward Recreational Center, Lakeview and Ashton Mini Park, Sheridan Elementary School, Blue House Café, Golden Wok, San Francisco Golf Club with easy access to 280



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1.5 bath home

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave

- Fireplace

- Brand new washer and dryer in the unit



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Flat fee of $350 for electricity, water, gas and sewer, trash is included in rent.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887303)