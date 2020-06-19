All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
578 9th Avenue
578 9th Avenue

Location

578 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 1 bed/1 bath with great morning light. The unit has a full sized kitchen and bathroom with modern fixtures and appliances, and tile/wood floors. It has a totally private entrance and is not connected in any way to any other unit. Big glass french doors open to private deck looking onto shared garden. Unit is very comfortable and it is especially unique because of in-unit washer/dryer and big walk-in closet. Unit also comes with (3 x 12) locked storage area which is great for bikes, surfboards, or extra furniture.

Located in the Inner Richmond just two blocks from the DeYoung Museum and the California Academy of Science in Golden Gate Park. Great safe neighborhood, within 3 blocks of a brand grocery store, eclectic Clement Street commercial district, just renovated 9th Street library and Balboa restaurants. Also not far from Geary shopping and the all the trailers and parks in the Presidio.

Other Important Info
Utilities: Flat $100.00 per month for all utilities includes.

APARTMENT IS FOR SINGE OCCUPANT ONLY. SORRY, NO ROOMMATES OR COUPLES. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION. THANKS FOR YOUR INTEREST (415) 850-7080

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/578-9th-ave-san-francisco-ca-94118-usa-unit-a/e73298de-75b7-4236-a61f-3396b7ab813e

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 9th Avenue have any available units?
578 9th Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 578 9th Avenue have?
Some of 578 9th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
578 9th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 578 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 578 9th Avenue offer parking?
No, 578 9th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 578 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 578 9th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 578 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 578 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 578 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 578 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 578 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
