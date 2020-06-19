578 9th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 1 bed/1 bath with great morning light. The unit has a full sized kitchen and bathroom with modern fixtures and appliances, and tile/wood floors. It has a totally private entrance and is not connected in any way to any other unit. Big glass french doors open to private deck looking onto shared garden. Unit is very comfortable and it is especially unique because of in-unit washer/dryer and big walk-in closet. Unit also comes with (3 x 12) locked storage area which is great for bikes, surfboards, or extra furniture.



Located in the Inner Richmond just two blocks from the DeYoung Museum and the California Academy of Science in Golden Gate Park. Great safe neighborhood, within 3 blocks of a brand grocery store, eclectic Clement Street commercial district, just renovated 9th Street library and Balboa restaurants. Also not far from Geary shopping and the all the trailers and parks in the Presidio.



Other Important Info

Utilities: Flat $100.00 per month for all utilities includes.



APARTMENT IS FOR SINGE OCCUPANT ONLY. SORRY, NO ROOMMATES OR COUPLES. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION. THANKS FOR YOUR INTEREST (415) 850-7080



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/578-9th-ave-san-francisco-ca-94118-usa-unit-a/e73298de-75b7-4236-a61f-3396b7ab813e



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769362)