All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 51 Brewster Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
51 Brewster Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

51 Brewster Street

51 Brewster Street · (415) 828-5080 ext. 5080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

51 Brewster Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Peralta Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 51 Brewster Street · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family 3BR/2BA View Home Two Decks Large Patio / Terraced Yard - 51 Brewster Street 3BR/2BA Single Family Home $4,500

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS PANORAMIC VIEW HOME
WITH LARGE PATIO / TERRACED LANDSCAPED YARD
PERFECT FOR STAYING AT HOME

PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS / NORTHEAST SLOPE OF BERNAL
*You will love the view from the combination living Room Dining Room
with hardwood flooring
*Open Kitchen with Range/Oven Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal
*Two Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors & Double Closets on Top Floor
* Full Tiled Bath with Skylight & Large Linen Closet

LOWER LEVEL EXTRA ROOM / BATHROOM W/SHOWER
*Large Carpeted Bedroom with large Closet
*Bath with Shower
*Hall Coat Closet

TWO DECKS AND PRIVATE GARDEN & PATIO
*Private Deck off Dining Area with Panoramic View
*Lovely Private Garden with Patio and Large Deck
*Garden Has Apple Tree & Fig Tree

ATTACHED GARAGE
*One Car Garage with extra storage space
WASHER / DRYER IN GARAGE
DOG FRIENDLY WOOF WOOF!

One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent
Renter's Insurance Required, Tenant Pay all Utilities
Application Fee $40 per Adult,

Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #01723767

(RLNE3214956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Brewster Street have any available units?
51 Brewster Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Brewster Street have?
Some of 51 Brewster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Brewster Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 Brewster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Brewster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Brewster Street is pet friendly.
Does 51 Brewster Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 Brewster Street offers parking.
Does 51 Brewster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Brewster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Brewster Street have a pool?
No, 51 Brewster Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 Brewster Street have accessible units?
No, 51 Brewster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Brewster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Brewster Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 51 Brewster Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
676 Geary St
676 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
2227 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
721 GEARY Apartments
721 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity