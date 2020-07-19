Amenities
Single Family 3BR/2BA View Home Two Decks Large Patio / Terraced Yard - 51 Brewster Street 3BR/2BA Single Family Home $4,500
YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS PANORAMIC VIEW HOME
WITH LARGE PATIO / TERRACED LANDSCAPED YARD
PERFECT FOR STAYING AT HOME
PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS / NORTHEAST SLOPE OF BERNAL
*You will love the view from the combination living Room Dining Room
with hardwood flooring
*Open Kitchen with Range/Oven Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal
*Two Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors & Double Closets on Top Floor
* Full Tiled Bath with Skylight & Large Linen Closet
LOWER LEVEL EXTRA ROOM / BATHROOM W/SHOWER
*Large Carpeted Bedroom with large Closet
*Bath with Shower
*Hall Coat Closet
TWO DECKS AND PRIVATE GARDEN & PATIO
*Private Deck off Dining Area with Panoramic View
*Lovely Private Garden with Patio and Large Deck
*Garden Has Apple Tree & Fig Tree
ATTACHED GARAGE
*One Car Garage with extra storage space
WASHER / DRYER IN GARAGE
DOG FRIENDLY WOOF WOOF!
One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent
Renter's Insurance Required, Tenant Pay all Utilities
Application Fee $40 per Adult,
Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #01723767
