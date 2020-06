Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill internet access

1 Bed 1.5 Bath at The Lansing - Property Id: 235233



Features:

- 1 Bed

- 1.5 Bath

- Hardwood flooring at Living Area

- Carpeted Bedroom

- In-Unit Washer and Dryer Included- Stainless appliances- Gas range and cooktop- Air conditioning



Amenities:

- Secured Dial by name access

- Rooftop with Patio Furniture and 2 BBQ grills

- Gym



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- 12 Month Lease Required

- Security Deposit $5,850

- Building Move-In and Move-Out Fee & Refundable Deposit applies

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant pays PG&E

- Owner pays water and trash

- No Smoking

- Small dogs only



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per adult



Parking:

- Additional $400 a month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235233

Property Id 235233



(RLNE5613906)