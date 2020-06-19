489 Harrison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Enjoy One Rincon Hill and The Harrison lifestyle! Just reduced!!Newly painted, restored hardwood floors and brand new carpet!This stylish and hip Manhattan-style home offers exceptional living in a spectacular setting. This townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a den, with over 1,550 sq. ft. of eloquent living space on two levels. Rarely on the market, this luxurious townhome located at One Rincon Hill offers all the convenience and livability of a single-family home in the heart of the One Rincon Hill community. One of only 4 homes with this floor plan, the unit's generous layout features 2 private entrances and a private balcony with gorgeous city views.The gracious floor plan flows with open areas perfect for today's lifestyle of entertaining and contemporary living. parking is negotiable!