All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 489 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
489 Harrison Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

489 Harrison Street

489 Harrison Street · (415) 412-6838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

489 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy One Rincon Hill and The Harrison lifestyle! Just reduced!!Newly painted, restored hardwood floors and brand new carpet!This stylish and hip Manhattan-style home offers exceptional living in a spectacular setting. This townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a den, with over 1,550 sq. ft. of eloquent living space on two levels. Rarely on the market, this luxurious townhome located at One Rincon Hill offers all the convenience and livability of a single-family home in the heart of the One Rincon Hill community. One of only 4 homes with this floor plan, the unit's generous layout features 2 private entrances and a private balcony with gorgeous city views.The gracious floor plan flows with open areas perfect for today's lifestyle of entertaining and contemporary living. parking is negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Harrison Street have any available units?
489 Harrison Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 489 Harrison Street have?
Some of 489 Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
489 Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 489 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 489 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 489 Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 489 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 489 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 489 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 489 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 489 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 489 Harrison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Venn
1844 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
Dolores
1813 15th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity