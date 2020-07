462 22nd Avenue #6

Amenities

This recently remodeled apartment includes: - Quartz counters - Stainless steel appliances (D/W, Range, French-Door Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal) - A large kitchen island with cabinet storage - Modern white cabinets - In-unit washer and dryer - Dual-paned windows - Hardwood flooring - A completely remodeled bathroom, with full slab granite shower enclosures - New electrical, HVAC, and plumbing systems The neighborhood: - A plethora of local dining delights within walking distance on Geary St, Clement St, and California St. - Close to Golden Gate Park, Ocean Beach, and Land's End for outdoor enthusiasts - A multitude of local grocery stores within a two-block radius - Abundant public transportation/Muni access Lease Terms - 1 Year Credit - Good/Excellent Credit. Credit Report required. Reference - Current/Previous Landlords, Employer No smoking please