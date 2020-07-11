All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

462 22nd Avenue #6

462 22nd Avenue · (808) 651-5901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

462 22nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This recently remodeled apartment includes: - Quartz counters - Stainless steel appliances (D/W, Range, French-Door Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal) - A large kitchen island with cabinet storage - Modern white cabinets - In-unit washer and dryer - Dual-paned windows - Hardwood flooring - A completely remodeled bathroom, with full slab granite shower enclosures - New electrical, HVAC, and plumbing systems The neighborhood: - A plethora of local dining delights within walking distance on Geary St, Clement St, and California St. - Close to Golden Gate Park, Ocean Beach, and Land's End for outdoor enthusiasts - A multitude of local grocery stores within a two-block radius - Abundant public transportation/Muni access Lease Terms - 1 Year Credit - Good/Excellent Credit. Credit Report required. Reference - Current/Previous Landlords, Employer No smoking please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 22nd Avenue #6 have any available units?
462 22nd Avenue #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 462 22nd Avenue #6 have?
Some of 462 22nd Avenue #6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 22nd Avenue #6 currently offering any rent specials?
462 22nd Avenue #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 22nd Avenue #6 pet-friendly?
No, 462 22nd Avenue #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 462 22nd Avenue #6 offer parking?
Yes, 462 22nd Avenue #6 offers parking.
Does 462 22nd Avenue #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 22nd Avenue #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 22nd Avenue #6 have a pool?
No, 462 22nd Avenue #6 does not have a pool.
Does 462 22nd Avenue #6 have accessible units?
No, 462 22nd Avenue #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 462 22nd Avenue #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 22nd Avenue #6 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

