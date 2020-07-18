All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 455 Bartlett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
455 Bartlett Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

455 Bartlett Street

455 Bartlett Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

455 Bartlett Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now at (425) 321 0364 to book your showing!

This captivating, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental is ideally located in the friendly Mission District neighborhood in San Francisco. The unit is within a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated area and is just minutes of a commute away to and from many establishments in Downtown San Francisco.

The airy and bright interior has big windows, tiled and carpeted flooring, high vaulted ceiling, storage room, and a bathtub in the bathroom. Its appealing kitchen is perfect for meal prep with its nice granite countertops and fine cabinetry, helping you to make it easier with its package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. There are built-in closets in its comfy bedrooms. The bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower. It has central heating along with a coin-operated, shared washer and dryer.

No pets, sorry. No smoking in the property, too. The exterior has a balcony. It comes with parking spots on-street parking.

Tenant pays for trash, sewage, gas, and electricity (the electricity, gas, and garbage must be under the names of tenants). The landlord will cover the water bill.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RDY9TUAwgKu

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 99
Bike Score: 87

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Bartlett Street have any available units?
455 Bartlett Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Bartlett Street have?
Some of 455 Bartlett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Bartlett Street currently offering any rent specials?
455 Bartlett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Bartlett Street pet-friendly?
No, 455 Bartlett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 455 Bartlett Street offer parking?
Yes, 455 Bartlett Street offers parking.
Does 455 Bartlett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Bartlett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Bartlett Street have a pool?
No, 455 Bartlett Street does not have a pool.
Does 455 Bartlett Street have accessible units?
No, 455 Bartlett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Bartlett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Bartlett Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 455 Bartlett Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
50 JOICE Street
50 Joice Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
816 Geary
816 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1060 PINE Apartments
1060 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity