455 Bartlett Street

This captivating, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental is ideally located in the friendly Mission District neighborhood in San Francisco. The unit is within a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated area and is just minutes of a commute away to and from many establishments in Downtown San Francisco.



The airy and bright interior has big windows, tiled and carpeted flooring, high vaulted ceiling, storage room, and a bathtub in the bathroom. Its appealing kitchen is perfect for meal prep with its nice granite countertops and fine cabinetry, helping you to make it easier with its package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. There are built-in closets in its comfy bedrooms. The bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower. It has central heating along with a coin-operated, shared washer and dryer.



No pets, sorry. No smoking in the property, too. The exterior has a balcony. It comes with parking spots on-street parking.



Tenant pays for trash, sewage, gas, and electricity (the electricity, gas, and garbage must be under the names of tenants). The landlord will cover the water bill.



Walk Score: 99

Bike Score: 87



No Pets Allowed



