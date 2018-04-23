432 26th Avenue - Main

Amenities

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:

Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.

- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ghNkXSe1vGf

- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/oo21WbY06ng



RENTAL DESCRIPTION:

Beautiful, bright, modern and spacious 2BR/2BA top floor condo conveniently located in an Edwardian style building with a lot of charm and architectural detail. Invitingly open floor kitchen and dining room flow seamlessly into the living room, perfect for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. Very large windows throughout the home provide ample natural light throughout the day. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout complement the space. Enjoy preparing a meal in the modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space and cabinet storage. A peninsula raised counter provides a functional transition to the dining space from the kitchen an ideal space to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat. The front bedroom is adjacent to the living room facing west towards the ocean. Down the hallway, the guest bathroom features a soaker tub, frameless glass shower door, gleaming subway tiles and nickel finishes. Immediately adjacent are a pair of stackable front loading high end LG washer and dryer. The master bedroom greets you at the end of the hallway with side by side his and her walk in closets and a contemporary designed and spacious en suite bath with ample storage and spa like finishes. This top floor condo has a private roof deck that stretches the length of the property with 360 degree views of the Richmond District, Marin Headlands, Gold Gate Bridge and Sutro Tower to name a few.



ABOUT US:

KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at keyopp.net

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This gorgeous three unit Edwardian building is well maintained by the HOA. Conveniently located in Central Richmond District just half a block from Clement Street Merchant corridor enjoy quick access to top rated dining, grocery stores and coffee shops. Escape to the the beauty and relaxation of Ocean Beach, Lands End, Lincoln Park/Golf Course, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park or the Presidio all within minutes. Close proximity to Muni 1, 31, 38 lines provide direct express service to Downtown San Francisco and the Financial district.