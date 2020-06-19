430 Scott Street #6

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

430 Scott #6 ***ONE MONTH FREE*** With approved credit. First months rent required at move-in. Lease must be signed by 5/31 *move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to one months rent credited during second full month of residency. 1st floor walk up building *MOVE IN SPECIAL* Pay $0 Deposit with approved credit. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. *FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS* Now offering 7-12 month leases and extended move-in dates! Rent will fluctuate based on lease term and move-in date. *Cancellation fee applies if move-in is cancelled 2 weeks prior to lease start date* Unit Features: -Hardwood floors -Natural light -Remodeled kitchen -Remodeled bathroom -Dishwasher Within walking distance to: Alamo Square Park Souvla Nopa Madrone Art Bar Bar Crudo Wholesome Bakery Laundry in building Pets Ok (must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds) with an additional deposit $40 pet rent per pet per month Must be approved by manager Street parking only Renters insurance required Utilities not included EMAIL or TEXT Mari for details Mari Lewis Leasing Agent 530-902-0084