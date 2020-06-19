All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 430 Scott Street #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
430 Scott Street #6
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

430 Scott Street #6

430 Scott St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Haight
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

430 Scott St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
430 Scott #6 ***ONE MONTH FREE*** With approved credit. First months rent required at move-in. Lease must be signed by 5/31 *move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to one months rent credited during second full month of residency. 1st floor walk up building *MOVE IN SPECIAL* Pay $0 Deposit with approved credit. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. *FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS* Now offering 7-12 month leases and extended move-in dates! Rent will fluctuate based on lease term and move-in date. *Cancellation fee applies if move-in is cancelled 2 weeks prior to lease start date* Unit Features: -Hardwood floors -Natural light -Remodeled kitchen -Remodeled bathroom -Dishwasher Within walking distance to: Alamo Square Park Souvla Nopa Madrone Art Bar Bar Crudo Wholesome Bakery Laundry in building Pets Ok (must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds) with an additional deposit $40 pet rent per pet per month Must be approved by manager Street parking only Renters insurance required Utilities not included EMAIL or TEXT Mari for details Mari Lewis Leasing Agent 530-902-0084

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Scott Street #6 have any available units?
430 Scott Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Scott Street #6 have?
Some of 430 Scott Street #6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Scott Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
430 Scott Street #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Scott Street #6 pet-friendly?
No, 430 Scott Street #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 430 Scott Street #6 offer parking?
No, 430 Scott Street #6 does not offer parking.
Does 430 Scott Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Scott Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Scott Street #6 have a pool?
No, 430 Scott Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 430 Scott Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 430 Scott Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Scott Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Scott Street #6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Landing
1395 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco