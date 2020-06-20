All apartments in San Francisco
400 Page Street #Unit 108

400 Page Street · (415) 617-5233
Location

400 Page Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Haight

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
rent controlled
400 Page Street San Francisco, CA 94102 *SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE promotion for leases signed before 5/31/2020** Unit #108 Features -Gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, white glossy cabinets, and mosaic tile backsplash -Stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, gas range, hood -Bright and spacious living area -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Gray wide plank flooring throughout -Huge walk-in closet and a lot of storage space -Laundry facilities on site Location: -Walking distance to Hayes Valley and Lower Haight retail/eateries / nightlife -Close to Alamo Square Park and Duboce Park -Nearby Safeway and Whole Foods Market Other: -Rent-controlled -12-month lease, then month to month -Residential manager on-site -Pet-friendly; no pet rent, no pet deposit COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. *Square footage is estimated* For a virtual tour: https://vimeo.com/411178108 CONTACT Maddalena McKenzie Maddalena @ rentbt. com Leasing Assistant Brick +Timber www rentbt com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Page Street #Unit 108 have any available units?
400 Page Street #Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Page Street #Unit 108 have?
Some of 400 Page Street #Unit 108's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Page Street #Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Page Street #Unit 108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Page Street #Unit 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Page Street #Unit 108 is pet friendly.
Does 400 Page Street #Unit 108 offer parking?
No, 400 Page Street #Unit 108 does not offer parking.
Does 400 Page Street #Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Page Street #Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Page Street #Unit 108 have a pool?
No, 400 Page Street #Unit 108 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Page Street #Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 400 Page Street #Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Page Street #Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Page Street #Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
