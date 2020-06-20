400 Page Street #Unit 108

Amenities

400 Page Street San Francisco, CA 94102 *SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE promotion for leases signed before 5/31/2020** Unit #108 Features -Gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, white glossy cabinets, and mosaic tile backsplash -Stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, gas range, hood -Bright and spacious living area -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Gray wide plank flooring throughout -Huge walk-in closet and a lot of storage space -Laundry facilities on site Location: -Walking distance to Hayes Valley and Lower Haight retail/eateries / nightlife -Close to Alamo Square Park and Duboce Park -Nearby Safeway and Whole Foods Market Other: -Rent-controlled -12-month lease, then month to month -Residential manager on-site -Pet-friendly; no pet rent, no pet deposit COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. *Square footage is estimated* For a virtual tour: https://vimeo.com/411178108 CONTACT Maddalena McKenzie Maddalena @ rentbt. com Leasing Assistant Brick +Timber www rentbt com