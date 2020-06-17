All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

356 San Carlos Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

356 San Carlos Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 356 San Carlos Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
new construction
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
new construction
Mission District - Studio, 1 BA 407 Sq. Ft. Apartment - 3D Virtual Tour - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EpXPwvjjD5n&brand=0

This newly constructed studio apartment is part of a 2-unit Victorian building and is conveniently located in the Inner Mission District. Convenient to shops, restaurants, public transportation SFMTA and a short walk to the BART station. Enjoy the lively, vibrant Valencia Street corridor just a block from the building. This apartment also includes a private patio.

FEATURES:
*Studio
*1 Bath
*407 sq. ft.
*Private Patio
*Washer/Dryer Hookup Available
*Street Parking Only

AMENITIES:
*Secured Entry
*Walk Score of 98 - Walker's Paradise
*Bike Score of 99 - Biker's Paradise
*Blocks from 2 Bart Stations; 16th Street & 24th Street
*Block from Valencia Corridor
*Convenient to Grocery, Shops, & Restaurants

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/487e6a2a-9a99-41d6-8a49-d29c1f185e58
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until weve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E, Trash
*Water Included
*NO Pets
*NO Smoking

Golden Gate Properties 2020, All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of the author, unless otherwise indicated for stand-alone materials.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2868437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

