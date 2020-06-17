356 San Carlos Street

Amenities

Mission District - Studio, 1 BA 407 Sq. Ft. Apartment - 3D Virtual Tour - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EpXPwvjjD5n&brand=0



This newly constructed studio apartment is part of a 2-unit Victorian building and is conveniently located in the Inner Mission District. Convenient to shops, restaurants, public transportation SFMTA and a short walk to the BART station. Enjoy the lively, vibrant Valencia Street corridor just a block from the building. This apartment also includes a private patio.



FEATURES:

*Studio

*1 Bath

*407 sq. ft.

*Private Patio

*Washer/Dryer Hookup Available

*Street Parking Only



AMENITIES:

*Secured Entry

*Walk Score of 98 - Walker's Paradise

*Bike Score of 99 - Biker's Paradise

*Blocks from 2 Bart Stations; 16th Street & 24th Street

*Block from Valencia Corridor

*Convenient to Grocery, Shops, & Restaurants



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/487e6a2a-9a99-41d6-8a49-d29c1f185e58

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until weve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E, Trash

*Water Included

*NO Pets

*NO Smoking



