Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:12 AM

35-41 Lafayette Apartments

35 Lafayette Street · (415) 942-6753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Lafayette Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 35-41 Lafayette Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Tech entrepreneurs and artists walk the streets in tandem in this trendy neighborhood, where plenty of art galleries, eateries and museums line the streets. A mecca for industrial warehouses, airy lofts breathe new life into the neighborhood for both residential and business use. Enjoy after-work drinks at some of the best bars in town at Alchemist, Local Edition or Bloodhound, and Monarch for some after-dinner dancing. For something more low-key, bring a blanket and a book to Yerba Buena Park for a day of fun in the sun.

South of Market has it all. You’ll be near AT&T Park and plenty of great restaurants and night spots. The Mission District is minutes away and it’s a short hop to downtown and the Financial District. This is a perfect location on Lafayette and it’s just two blocks from the Van Ness Station to get anywhere you need to be. This apartment is pet friendly and has beautiful hardwood floors and modern kitchen amenities.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 35-41 Lafayette Apartments have any available units?
35-41 Lafayette Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 35-41 Lafayette Apartments have?
Some of 35-41 Lafayette Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35-41 Lafayette Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
35-41 Lafayette Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35-41 Lafayette Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 35-41 Lafayette Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 35-41 Lafayette Apartments offer parking?
No, 35-41 Lafayette Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 35-41 Lafayette Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35-41 Lafayette Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35-41 Lafayette Apartments have a pool?
No, 35-41 Lafayette Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 35-41 Lafayette Apartments have accessible units?
No, 35-41 Lafayette Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 35-41 Lafayette Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35-41 Lafayette Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

