35-41 Lafayette Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Tech entrepreneurs and artists walk the streets in tandem in this trendy neighborhood, where plenty of art galleries, eateries and museums line the streets. A mecca for industrial warehouses, airy lofts breathe new life into the neighborhood for both residential and business use. Enjoy after-work drinks at some of the best bars in town at Alchemist, Local Edition or Bloodhound, and Monarch for some after-dinner dancing. For something more low-key, bring a blanket and a book to Yerba Buena Park for a day of fun in the sun.



South of Market has it all. You’ll be near AT&T Park and plenty of great restaurants and night spots. The Mission District is minutes away and it’s a short hop to downtown and the Financial District. This is a perfect location on Lafayette and it’s just two blocks from the Van Ness Station to get anywhere you need to be. This apartment is pet friendly and has beautiful hardwood floors and modern kitchen amenities.



