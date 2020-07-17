All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103

33 Elgin Park · (650) 463-9203
Location

33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

cable included
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
cable included
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef257d3f4b37c7afd164bd4 This centrally located apartment has one comfortable bedroom and an open space with the living area and kitchen. Is located in the geographic center of the city and that makes easy to get anywere. This is the ideal location for visitors to explore San Francisco and having a central located home. Businesspeople also will love it if they are looking for a place away from the hustle of downtown but still convenient to get there with only a few tram stops, you can even walk to downtown. For those having meetings in Sillicon Valley, the Highway 101 exit is just two blocks from here.

The master bedroom has a queen size bed. The bathroom features a nice shower-tub. The fully equipped kitchen is very convenient. Plenty of appliances, full fridge and gas stove. All the utensils for cooking and preparing meals are provided. The living Room & dining Room are shared in the same open space with the kitchen. The sofa can convert to a flat queen size bed for two extra guests. As all our properties high speed wireless internet is provided. The TV has basic channels.

The apartment is central, clean and with everything you need to have a relaxing and enjoyable stay in San Francisco.

Parking included. All utilities + Internet and cable included with cap amount.

(RLNE5885717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 have any available units?
33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 have?
Some of 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103's amenities include cable included, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 currently offering any rent specials?
33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 pet-friendly?
No, 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 offer parking?
Yes, 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 offers parking.
Does 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 have a pool?
No, 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 does not have a pool.
Does 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 have accessible units?
No, 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

