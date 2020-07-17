33 Elgin Park, San Francisco, CA 94103

Amenities

cable included parking internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities cable included range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef257d3f4b37c7afd164bd4 This centrally located apartment has one comfortable bedroom and an open space with the living area and kitchen. Is located in the geographic center of the city and that makes easy to get anywere. This is the ideal location for visitors to explore San Francisco and having a central located home. Businesspeople also will love it if they are looking for a place away from the hustle of downtown but still convenient to get there with only a few tram stops, you can even walk to downtown. For those having meetings in Sillicon Valley, the Highway 101 exit is just two blocks from here.



The master bedroom has a queen size bed. The bathroom features a nice shower-tub. The fully equipped kitchen is very convenient. Plenty of appliances, full fridge and gas stove. All the utensils for cooking and preparing meals are provided. The living Room & dining Room are shared in the same open space with the kitchen. The sofa can convert to a flat queen size bed for two extra guests. As all our properties high speed wireless internet is provided. The TV has basic channels.



The apartment is central, clean and with everything you need to have a relaxing and enjoyable stay in San Francisco.



Parking included. All utilities + Internet and cable included with cap amount.



(RLNE5885717)