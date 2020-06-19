All apartments in San Francisco
328 Lexington St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

328 Lexington St.

328 Lexington Street · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 Lexington Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated 3BR/1.5BA ideally located at 20th and Lexington Street in the sunny Mission on a quiet tree-lined street, just steps away from the shops and restaurants on Valencia Street and a quick two block walk to Dolores Park. Plus, close to tech bus stops and a quick hop onto Hwys 101 and 280. This top floor flat pairs high-end modern finishes with accurate Edwardian period details to create a space that is convenient, welcoming, and uniquely San Francisco. Key Features - 3 bedrooms - 1.5 Baths with tub and shower - Renovated large eat in kitchen with built-in dishwasher, french door refrigerator, granite counters, and garbage disposal - Hardwood floors throughout - Smart home features like Nest thermostat and Schlage Connect electronic locks - Washer/dryer in unit inside spacious laundry room - Street parking with optional nearby garage available for $100 - Extra large soaking tub in the bathroom - One Cat or small dog w/ additional deposit - Unit includes storage area in basement w/ shelves and room for two bikes Location: - 328 Lexington St (Mission Neighborhood) - Walkscore = 99! Bikescore = 95! - Tons of food and drink nearby on Valencia St - Dolores Park (only 9 min walk away) - Foreign Cinema, Alamo Drafthouse, Ritual Coffee, El Techo, Smitten and Garden Creamery ice cream shops nearby@ - 16th & Mission Bart station: 10 min walk Key Terms: - Rent: $5,150 / month - One year lease - Security deposit 1x rent - Owner pays: trash, recycling, compost - One small dog or cat w/ additional $2,500 deposit - Public garage car parking 1/2 block away for $100 / month - Sorry, no backyard access - Available Now

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Lexington St. have any available units?
328 Lexington St. has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Lexington St. have?
Some of 328 Lexington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Lexington St. currently offering any rent specials?
328 Lexington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Lexington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Lexington St. is pet friendly.
Does 328 Lexington St. offer parking?
Yes, 328 Lexington St. does offer parking.
Does 328 Lexington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Lexington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Lexington St. have a pool?
No, 328 Lexington St. does not have a pool.
Does 328 Lexington St. have accessible units?
No, 328 Lexington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Lexington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Lexington St. has units with dishwashers.
