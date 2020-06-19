Amenities
Renovated 3BR/1.5BA ideally located at 20th and Lexington Street in the sunny Mission on a quiet tree-lined street, just steps away from the shops and restaurants on Valencia Street and a quick two block walk to Dolores Park. Plus, close to tech bus stops and a quick hop onto Hwys 101 and 280. This top floor flat pairs high-end modern finishes with accurate Edwardian period details to create a space that is convenient, welcoming, and uniquely San Francisco. Key Features - 3 bedrooms - 1.5 Baths with tub and shower - Renovated large eat in kitchen with built-in dishwasher, french door refrigerator, granite counters, and garbage disposal - Hardwood floors throughout - Smart home features like Nest thermostat and Schlage Connect electronic locks - Washer/dryer in unit inside spacious laundry room - Street parking with optional nearby garage available for $100 - Extra large soaking tub in the bathroom - One Cat or small dog w/ additional deposit - Unit includes storage area in basement w/ shelves and room for two bikes Location: - 328 Lexington St (Mission Neighborhood) - Walkscore = 99! Bikescore = 95! - Tons of food and drink nearby on Valencia St - Dolores Park (only 9 min walk away) - Foreign Cinema, Alamo Drafthouse, Ritual Coffee, El Techo, Smitten and Garden Creamery ice cream shops nearby@ - 16th & Mission Bart station: 10 min walk Key Terms: - Rent: $5,150 / month - One year lease - Security deposit 1x rent - Owner pays: trash, recycling, compost - One small dog or cat w/ additional $2,500 deposit - Public garage car parking 1/2 block away for $100 / month - Sorry, no backyard access - Available Now
