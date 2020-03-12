All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3248 Folsom Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3248 Folsom Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3248 Folsom Street

3248 Folsom Street · (415) 652-1531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Bernal Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3248 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This bright, quirky, central Bernal Heights unit is in the last phase of a brand new kitchen and bathroom remodel, and is located at the foot of Bernal Heights, less than a block away from Precita Park and close to the Mission District. It is on a convenient transportation corridor which includes Folsom, Cesar Chavez, and Mission Streets, as well as quick access to MUNI and the 24th St. BART station, various bus lines, and South Bay shuttles. It is also just a short distance to the 101 and 280 freeways.

This first floor unit has great light and abundant closet space! Additional features and things to note include:

- Sunny, east facing living room (or, less commonly, 2nd bedroom).

- It is railroad car style (in order to get from room to room, you must pass through each room). It is most often used as a 1 bedroom, as you must pass through each room to get to common areas.

- 1 small NEWLY UPDATED kitchen connected to a large, separate dining space

- 1 small NEWLY UPDATED bathroom

- Large, walk-in closet, and one smaller walk-in

- NEW gas stove and fridge

- NEWLY REFINISHED hardwood flooring

- Double-paned windows

- Laundry nearby (one block away)

- Pets not considered

- Non-smoking only

- Street parking only

- 1 year lease minimum

- Rent includes trash/recycling in can, and reasonable water use

- PG&E is tenants responsibility (~$60/mo on average)

- A credit report, rental references, and/or employment information are required

- A large cash deposit (2 month's rent) and first month's rent are required prior to move-in

- We use the most recent SF Apartment Association (SFAA) contracts

Amenities: Quiet, Great neighbors and neighborhood (ask anyone!), Some of the best weather in the city (it's the "sunbelt"), Easy Freeway Access, Refrigerator, Remodeled Kitchen, Recently Updated, Walking Distance to Public Transit, New paint, Shelves in Closets, Gas Stove, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Counter Tops, Heating

Who we are: Awesome and responsive la

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5542077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 Folsom Street have any available units?
3248 Folsom Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 Folsom Street have?
Some of 3248 Folsom Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 Folsom Street currently offering any rent specials?
3248 Folsom Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 Folsom Street pet-friendly?
No, 3248 Folsom Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3248 Folsom Street offer parking?
No, 3248 Folsom Street does not offer parking.
Does 3248 Folsom Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 Folsom Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 Folsom Street have a pool?
No, 3248 Folsom Street does not have a pool.
Does 3248 Folsom Street have accessible units?
No, 3248 Folsom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 Folsom Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3248 Folsom Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3248 Folsom Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
2128 Van Ness Avenue
2128 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94123
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity