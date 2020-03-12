3248 Folsom Street

Amenities

This bright, quirky, central Bernal Heights unit is in the last phase of a brand new kitchen and bathroom remodel, and is located at the foot of Bernal Heights, less than a block away from Precita Park and close to the Mission District. It is on a convenient transportation corridor which includes Folsom, Cesar Chavez, and Mission Streets, as well as quick access to MUNI and the 24th St. BART station, various bus lines, and South Bay shuttles. It is also just a short distance to the 101 and 280 freeways.



This first floor unit has great light and abundant closet space! Additional features and things to note include:



- Sunny, east facing living room (or, less commonly, 2nd bedroom).



- It is railroad car style (in order to get from room to room, you must pass through each room). It is most often used as a 1 bedroom, as you must pass through each room to get to common areas.



- 1 small NEWLY UPDATED kitchen connected to a large, separate dining space



- 1 small NEWLY UPDATED bathroom



- Large, walk-in closet, and one smaller walk-in



- NEW gas stove and fridge



- NEWLY REFINISHED hardwood flooring



- Double-paned windows



- Laundry nearby (one block away)



- Pets not considered



- Non-smoking only



- Street parking only



- 1 year lease minimum



- Rent includes trash/recycling in can, and reasonable water use



- PG&E is tenants responsibility (~$60/mo on average)



- A credit report, rental references, and/or employment information are required



- A large cash deposit (2 month's rent) and first month's rent are required prior to move-in



- We use the most recent SF Apartment Association (SFAA) contracts



Amenities: Quiet, Great neighbors and neighborhood (ask anyone!), Some of the best weather in the city (it's the "sunbelt"), Easy Freeway Access, Refrigerator, Remodeled Kitchen, Recently Updated, Walking Distance to Public Transit, New paint, Shelves in Closets, Gas Stove, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Counter Tops, Heating



No Pets Allowed



