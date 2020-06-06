3199 Clay St.

Amenities

This apartment is everything expected from a cozy one bedroom Pacific Heights adobe. Property features a roomy living room encapsulated by a classic San Francisco bay window. These oversize windows allow a good amount natural light to fill the apartment a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the neighborhood views and greenery. Kitchen is amazing! and features stainless appliances including a dishwasher and gas range. Bedroom also features a bay window, solid footprint to allow for all size of beds and deep closet. Property is centrally located and boast a near perfect walk score as is close to parks, shopping including grocery stores and when things are back to normal, nightlife and entertainment. Some notable go to areas include Laurel Village, Sacramento Street and Fillmore Street for shopping and the Presidio and Lyon Street Stairs for outdoor pursuits. KEY FEATURES - Walk Score of 95! - Paid By Owner: Gas, Water, Sewer and Trash! - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 2 Amazing Bay Windows - Updated Kitchen - - Stainless appliances - - Dishwasher - - Refrigerator - - Microwave - Premier Pure Wood Blinds - Tall Ceilings - Wood Flooring - Laundry In Building KEY TERMS: - Min 1 Year Lease - Sorry No Pets - No Smoking - Security 1.5x Rent



