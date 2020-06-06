All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

3199 Clay St.

3199 Clay Street · (415) 237-1819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3199 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This apartment is everything expected from a cozy one bedroom Pacific Heights adobe. Property features a roomy living room encapsulated by a classic San Francisco bay window. These oversize windows allow a good amount natural light to fill the apartment a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the neighborhood views and greenery. Kitchen is amazing! and features stainless appliances including a dishwasher and gas range. Bedroom also features a bay window, solid footprint to allow for all size of beds and deep closet. Property is centrally located and boast a near perfect walk score as is close to parks, shopping including grocery stores and when things are back to normal, nightlife and entertainment. Some notable go to areas include Laurel Village, Sacramento Street and Fillmore Street for shopping and the Presidio and Lyon Street Stairs for outdoor pursuits. KEY FEATURES - Walk Score of 95! - Paid By Owner: Gas, Water, Sewer and Trash! - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 2 Amazing Bay Windows - Updated Kitchen - - Stainless appliances - - Dishwasher - - Refrigerator - - Microwave - Premier Pure Wood Blinds - Tall Ceilings - Wood Flooring - Laundry In Building KEY TERMS: - Min 1 Year Lease - Sorry No Pets - No Smoking - Security 1.5x Rent

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3199 Clay St. have any available units?
3199 Clay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3199 Clay St. have?
Some of 3199 Clay St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3199 Clay St. currently offering any rent specials?
3199 Clay St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3199 Clay St. pet-friendly?
No, 3199 Clay St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3199 Clay St. offer parking?
No, 3199 Clay St. does not offer parking.
Does 3199 Clay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3199 Clay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3199 Clay St. have a pool?
No, 3199 Clay St. does not have a pool.
Does 3199 Clay St. have accessible units?
No, 3199 Clay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3199 Clay St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3199 Clay St. has units with dishwashers.
