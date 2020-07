Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking internet access garage

Newly renovated Marina apartment offers a spacious living room and two bedrooms. Unit located on the second floor. The updated kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless-steel sink, appliances including dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently close to fine restaurants and just across the street from Fort Mason. Also, within minutes' walk to Aquatic Park and Russian Hill Park. Won't last long call to set up an appointment.