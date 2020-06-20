All apartments in San Francisco
3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1

3054 San Bruno Avenue · (415) 424-5701
Location

3054 San Bruno Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94134
Portola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 2200 sq ft 4 bedroom 2 Bath unit with all brand new smart appliances. Smart Home wiring

Gorgeous Backyard and 2 parking spaces right off the freeway.
Free Rent Partial Month and Paid Garbage/ Water Discount with 12 Month lease Open House May 1st
An amazing opportunity to rent fully upgraded units located in McLaren Park! Don't miss out on these high-quality and modernly designed units located just 15 minutes from SFO, and 30 minutes from the Silicon Valley. Both units include six burner stoves, offices, dimmer lights, garage parking spaces, and in-unit laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3054 San Bruno Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
