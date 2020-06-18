30 Mason Street

Amenities

Epic REA - Azari PM-Modern 1BR/1 BA Modern condo - _________________________________________________________________________________

* For rent www.Epicrea.com

* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ Azaripm. com

Text only ; (415) 710-4284

AVAILABLE NOW!



This lovely unfurnished condo is located within the vicinity of some of the best dining, shopping and culture the city offers. Residents enjoy convenient proximity to Union Square, the Financial District, Westfield Center, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art , Yerba Buena Gardens and SOMA.



This Landmark building was re-designed by Reid Brothers Architecture in 2007. This condo is spacious with big volume / high ceilings, exposed concrete beams & lots of light. Access the building from both Market Street and Mason Street .



This unit boasts:

- Living room/Dining room combo

- Chef’s delight kitchen w/beautiful granite counters, maple cabinets, sink w/disposal, stainless steel appliances including: refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher

- 1 Bedroom /1 Bathroom

- In-unit washer/dryer

- High ceilings, dual pane windows



Powell Station (BART/MUNI), Zipcar & Gobike all close by

Walkscore & BikeScore of 100, TransitScore of 95!



No pets and no smoking



Landlord pays garbage, water and Wifi



Rent : $3,300.

Security Deposit : $3,300.

Application fee : $45.00 per applicant

Utilities that are included: Water,Garbage and Wifi



There may be Move-in/Move-out fees and additional deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



For further information and to schedule a viewing, please contact:



Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros

Realtor and Leasing Agent

Text (415)710-4284

Genie @ EpicREA,com

CalDRE #00805386



EPIC REAL ESTATE, AZARI PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & LUZON PROJECT MGMT.



Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prospective tenants should always view the unit prior to entering into agreements for lease or rent.



No Pets Allowed



