San Francisco, CA
30 Mason Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

30 Mason Street

30 Mason Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 Mason Street · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Epic REA - Azari PM-Modern 1BR/1 BA Modern condo - _________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ Azaripm. com
Text only ; (415) 710-4284
____________________________________________________________________________________

AVAILABLE NOW!

This lovely unfurnished condo is located within the vicinity of some of the best dining, shopping and culture the city offers. Residents enjoy convenient proximity to Union Square, the Financial District, Westfield Center, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art , Yerba Buena Gardens and SOMA.

This Landmark building was re-designed by Reid Brothers Architecture in 2007. This condo is spacious with big volume / high ceilings, exposed concrete beams & lots of light. Access the building from both Market Street and Mason Street .

This unit boasts:
- Living room/Dining room combo
- Chef’s delight kitchen w/beautiful granite counters, maple cabinets, sink w/disposal, stainless steel appliances including: refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher
- 1 Bedroom /1 Bathroom
- In-unit washer/dryer
- High ceilings, dual pane windows

Powell Station (BART/MUNI), Zipcar & Gobike all close by
Walkscore & BikeScore of 100, TransitScore of 95!

No pets and no smoking

Landlord pays garbage, water and Wifi

Rent : $3,300.
Security Deposit : $3,300.
Application fee : $45.00 per applicant
Utilities that are included: Water,Garbage and Wifi

There may be Move-in/Move-out fees and additional deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

For further information and to schedule a viewing, please contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros
Realtor and Leasing Agent
Text (415)710-4284
Genie @ EpicREA,com
CalDRE #00805386

EPIC REAL ESTATE, AZARI PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & LUZON PROJECT MGMT.

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prospective tenants should always view the unit prior to entering into agreements for lease or rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Mason Street have any available units?
30 Mason Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Mason Street have?
Some of 30 Mason Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Mason Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Mason Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Mason Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Mason Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 30 Mason Street offer parking?
No, 30 Mason Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 Mason Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Mason Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Mason Street have a pool?
No, 30 Mason Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Mason Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Mason Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Mason Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Mason Street has units with dishwashers.
