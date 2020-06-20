Amenities

2986 22nd Street, #2 Available 06/21/20 REMODELED 2BR/2BA Heart of Mission AVAILABLE NOW - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING**



State of the art NEW CONSTRUCTION 2BR/2BA condo available in heart of Mission District is AVAILABLE NOW



REMODELED Kitchen, w Stainless appliances, updated cabinetry and stone counters

REMODELED Baths

Hardwood floors throughout

NEW Paint throughout

Dual pane windows Throughout

Washer and dryer in unit

Central Heat Throughout



1 car garage parking available for additional fee

Storage available for additional fee



Minutes from 101/280 Freeways



Walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, parks:

Mission shopping, restaurants, nightlife 0-6 blocks

Dolores Park 6 Blocks

Castro District 8 blocks



More neighborhood info here:

http://www.sfgate.com/neighborhoods/sf/mission_24th_street/



WalkScore 96!!

https://www.walkscore.com/score/2968-22nd-st-san-francisco-ca-94110



4 Blocks 24th St BART

8 Blocks 16th St. BART



12 Folsom 0 Blocks

14/14L MUNI Bus 2 Blocks

49 MUNI Bus 2 Blocks

48 Quintara 2 Blocks

27 Bryant 2 Blocks

J Church MUNI Streetcar 6 Blocks



Owner pays water/trash



Tenant pays all utilities



Address: 2986 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110



Cross Street: Folsom/Treat St.



