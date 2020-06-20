Amenities
2986 22nd Street, #2 Available 06/21/20 REMODELED 2BR/2BA Heart of Mission AVAILABLE NOW - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING**
State of the art NEW CONSTRUCTION 2BR/2BA condo available in heart of Mission District is AVAILABLE NOW
REMODELED Kitchen, w Stainless appliances, updated cabinetry and stone counters
REMODELED Baths
Hardwood floors throughout
NEW Paint throughout
Dual pane windows Throughout
Washer and dryer in unit
Central Heat Throughout
1 car garage parking available for additional fee
Storage available for additional fee
Minutes from 101/280 Freeways
Walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, parks:
Mission shopping, restaurants, nightlife 0-6 blocks
Dolores Park 6 Blocks
Castro District 8 blocks
More neighborhood info here:
http://www.sfgate.com/neighborhoods/sf/mission_24th_street/
WalkScore 96!!
https://www.walkscore.com/score/2968-22nd-st-san-francisco-ca-94110
4 Blocks 24th St BART
8 Blocks 16th St. BART
12 Folsom 0 Blocks
14/14L MUNI Bus 2 Blocks
49 MUNI Bus 2 Blocks
48 Quintara 2 Blocks
27 Bryant 2 Blocks
J Church MUNI Streetcar 6 Blocks
Owner pays water/trash
Tenant pays all utilities
Address: 2986 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110
Cross Street: Folsom/Treat St.
(RLNE2569230)