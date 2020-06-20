All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2986 22nd Street, #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2986 22nd Street, #2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2986 22nd Street, #2

2986 22nd Street · (415) 649-7685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2986 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2986 22nd Street, #2 · Avail. Jun 21

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
2986 22nd Street, #2 Available 06/21/20 REMODELED 2BR/2BA Heart of Mission AVAILABLE NOW - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING**

State of the art NEW CONSTRUCTION 2BR/2BA condo available in heart of Mission District is AVAILABLE NOW

REMODELED Kitchen, w Stainless appliances, updated cabinetry and stone counters
REMODELED Baths
Hardwood floors throughout
NEW Paint throughout
Dual pane windows Throughout
Washer and dryer in unit
Central Heat Throughout

1 car garage parking available for additional fee
Storage available for additional fee

Minutes from 101/280 Freeways

Walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, parks:
Mission shopping, restaurants, nightlife 0-6 blocks
Dolores Park 6 Blocks
Castro District 8 blocks

More neighborhood info here:
http://www.sfgate.com/neighborhoods/sf/mission_24th_street/

WalkScore 96!!
https://www.walkscore.com/score/2968-22nd-st-san-francisco-ca-94110

4 Blocks 24th St BART
8 Blocks 16th St. BART

12 Folsom 0 Blocks
14/14L MUNI Bus 2 Blocks
49 MUNI Bus 2 Blocks
48 Quintara 2 Blocks
27 Bryant 2 Blocks
J Church MUNI Streetcar 6 Blocks

Owner pays water/trash

Tenant pays all utilities

Address: 2986 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110

Cross Street: Folsom/Treat St.

Please view our additional listings at: http://baypropertygroup.com/vacancies

(RLNE2569230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2986 22nd Street, #2 have any available units?
2986 22nd Street, #2 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2986 22nd Street, #2 have?
Some of 2986 22nd Street, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2986 22nd Street, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2986 22nd Street, #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2986 22nd Street, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2986 22nd Street, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2986 22nd Street, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2986 22nd Street, #2 does offer parking.
Does 2986 22nd Street, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2986 22nd Street, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2986 22nd Street, #2 have a pool?
No, 2986 22nd Street, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2986 22nd Street, #2 have accessible units?
No, 2986 22nd Street, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2986 22nd Street, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2986 22nd Street, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2986 22nd Street, #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
The Civic
101 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102
1955 LEAVENWORTH Street
1955 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1855 10TH AVENUE
1855 10th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity