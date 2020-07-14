2927 Sacramento Street

Amenities
Tucked away in the idyllic Pac Heights neighborhood, 2927 Sacramento offers a cozy experience in the midst of the bustle of the surrounding City. Just a few blocks away from this historic property you’ll find from the Fillmore stretch of fine boutiques, cozy cafes, and the dog-friendly Alta Plaza park, which offer a uniquely picturesque backdrop to your daily activities.
While at home, 2927 Sacramento offers a shared courtyard and on-site laundry. Each unit welcomes an abundance of natural light and airy feel with high ceilings, large closets, hardwood floors and gas stoves.
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.