All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2927 Sacramento Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2927 Sacramento Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

2927 Sacramento Street

2927 Sacramento Street · (415) 877-9132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2927 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$4,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2927 Sacramento Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
rent controlled
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
rent controlled
Tucked away in the idyllic Pac Heights neighborhood, 2927 Sacramento offers a cozy experience in the midst of the bustle of the surrounding City. Just a few blocks away from this historic property you’ll find from the Fillmore stretch of fine boutiques, cozy cafes, and the dog-friendly Alta Plaza park, which offer a uniquely picturesque backdrop to your daily activities.

While at home, 2927 Sacramento offers a shared courtyard and on-site laundry. Each unit welcomes an abundance of natural light and airy feel with high ceilings, large closets, hardwood floors and gas stoves.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 Sacramento Street have any available units?
2927 Sacramento Street has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 Sacramento Street have?
Some of 2927 Sacramento Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 Sacramento Street currently offering any rent specials?
2927 Sacramento Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 Sacramento Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2927 Sacramento Street is pet friendly.
Does 2927 Sacramento Street offer parking?
Yes, 2927 Sacramento Street offers parking.
Does 2927 Sacramento Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2927 Sacramento Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 Sacramento Street have a pool?
No, 2927 Sacramento Street does not have a pool.
Does 2927 Sacramento Street have accessible units?
No, 2927 Sacramento Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 Sacramento Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2927 Sacramento Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 2927 Sacramento Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1060 PINE Apartments
1060 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity