273 Green Street #3

273 Green #3 *MOVE IN ALLOWANCE* Move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to four weeks rent credited during second full month of residency *$0 Deposit* Pay $0 Deposit with approved credit. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. Within walking distance to: -COI -Cotogna -Piperade -Jackson Square -Levi's Plaza Unit Features: -Hardwood floors -Remodeled kitchen -Remodeled bathroom -Natural light -Dishwasher Street parking only Pets Ok (must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds) with an additional deposit. $40 pet rent per pet per month Must be approved by manager Utilities not included Renters insurance required No laundry on site Email or text Mari for showings. Mari Lewis Leasing Agent 530-902-0084