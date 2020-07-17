All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:30 AM

273 Green Street #3

273 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

273 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
273 Green #3 *MOVE IN ALLOWANCE* Move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to four weeks rent credited during second full month of residency *$0 Deposit* Pay $0 Deposit with approved credit. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. Within walking distance to: -COI -Cotogna -Piperade -Jackson Square -Levi's Plaza Unit Features: -Hardwood floors -Remodeled kitchen -Remodeled bathroom -Natural light -Dishwasher Street parking only Pets Ok (must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds) with an additional deposit. $40 pet rent per pet per month Must be approved by manager Utilities not included Renters insurance required No laundry on site Email or text Mari for showings. Mari Lewis Leasing Agent 530-902-0084

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Green Street #3 have any available units?
273 Green Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 273 Green Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
273 Green Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Green Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 273 Green Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 273 Green Street #3 offer parking?
No, 273 Green Street #3 does not offer parking.
Does 273 Green Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Green Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Green Street #3 have a pool?
No, 273 Green Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 273 Green Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 273 Green Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Green Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 Green Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Green Street #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 Green Street #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

