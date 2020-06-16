All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

27 Day Street

27 Day Street · (415) 321-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Day Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 27 Day Street · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated Upper Noe 4BD, Roof Terrace, Hwy. Access, Chef's Kitchen - **Shown by Appointment Only**

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $10,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5x rent
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Private rooftop patio, Sonos sound throughout, Private breezeway garden,
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In-unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

*See more photos here: https://vanguardproperties.com/VG-5578.php

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Agent Kory Powell-McCoy (BRE #02011402), Vanguard Property Management
Email: vpm@vanguardsf.com Call: 415.321.7092

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this fully renovated and expansive single family residence your home in Upper Noe Valley.

Features include:
- 2,565 sq.ft. of living space
- Fully renovated modern home
- Sonos-connected audio in every room
- Radiant heated bathrooms with custom Heath tile inlay & marble pulls
- Expansive living and dining areas
- Private master suite with en suite bath and private garden access
- Remodeled kitchen includes Heath ceramic tile back splash, stainless steel Tharmador 6-burner stove with pot-filler, Thermador refrigerator & dishwasher built-ins, wine fridge, microwave, and large butcher block island w/ waterfall edges
- Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space
- Enjoy the outdoors on your private rooftop penthouse patio with outdoor heaters and speaker system
- For your convenience, 1 car parking, EV charging
- Lots of windows throughout
- Washer/dryer
- Quiet street and neighborhood
- Easy access to both Hwy 101 & 280.

*Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.

(RLNE5009921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Day Street have any available units?
27 Day Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Day Street have?
Some of 27 Day Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Day Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 Day Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Day Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Day Street is pet friendly.
Does 27 Day Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 Day Street does offer parking.
Does 27 Day Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Day Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Day Street have a pool?
No, 27 Day Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 Day Street have accessible units?
No, 27 Day Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Day Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Day Street has units with dishwashers.
