27 Day Street

Beautifully Renovated Upper Noe 4BD, Roof Terrace, Hwy. Access, Chef's Kitchen - **Shown by Appointment Only**



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $10,500/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5x rent

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1 car garage

Amenities: Private rooftop patio, Sonos sound throughout, Private breezeway garden,

Pets: Considered

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: None

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In-unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



*See more photos here: https://vanguardproperties.com/VG-5578.php



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Agent Kory Powell-McCoy (BRE #02011402), Vanguard Property Management

Email: vpm@vanguardsf.com Call: 415.321.7092



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this fully renovated and expansive single family residence your home in Upper Noe Valley.



Features include:

- 2,565 sq.ft. of living space

- Fully renovated modern home

- Sonos-connected audio in every room

- Radiant heated bathrooms with custom Heath tile inlay & marble pulls

- Expansive living and dining areas

- Private master suite with en suite bath and private garden access

- Remodeled kitchen includes Heath ceramic tile back splash, stainless steel Tharmador 6-burner stove with pot-filler, Thermador refrigerator & dishwasher built-ins, wine fridge, microwave, and large butcher block island w/ waterfall edges

- Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space

- Enjoy the outdoors on your private rooftop penthouse patio with outdoor heaters and speaker system

- For your convenience, 1 car parking, EV charging

- Lots of windows throughout

- Washer/dryer

- Quiet street and neighborhood

- Easy access to both Hwy 101 & 280.



*Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*



Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.



