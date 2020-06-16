27 Day Street

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Upper Noe 4BD, Roof Terrace, Hwy. Access, Chef's Kitchen - **Shown by Appointment Only**
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $10,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5x rent
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Private rooftop patio, Sonos sound throughout, Private breezeway garden,
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In-unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
*See more photos here: https://vanguardproperties.com/VG-5578.php
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Agent Kory Powell-McCoy (BRE #02011402), Vanguard Property Management
Email: vpm@vanguardsf.com Call: 415.321.7092
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this fully renovated and expansive single family residence your home in Upper Noe Valley.
Features include:
- 2,565 sq.ft. of living space
- Fully renovated modern home
- Sonos-connected audio in every room
- Radiant heated bathrooms with custom Heath tile inlay & marble pulls
- Expansive living and dining areas
- Private master suite with en suite bath and private garden access
- Remodeled kitchen includes Heath ceramic tile back splash, stainless steel Tharmador 6-burner stove with pot-filler, Thermador refrigerator & dishwasher built-ins, wine fridge, microwave, and large butcher block island w/ waterfall edges
- Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space
- Enjoy the outdoors on your private rooftop penthouse patio with outdoor heaters and speaker system
- For your convenience, 1 car parking, EV charging
- Lots of windows throughout
- Washer/dryer
- Quiet street and neighborhood
- Easy access to both Hwy 101 & 280.
*Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*
Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.
(RLNE5009921)