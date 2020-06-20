Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

269 Green Street ***ONE MONTH FREE*** With approved credit. First months rent required at move-in. Lease must be signed by 5/31 *move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to one months rent credited during second full month of residency. *MOVE IN SPECIAL* Pay $0 Deposit with approved credit. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS* Now offering 7-12 month leases and extended move-in dates! Rent will fluctuate based on lease term and move-in date. *Cancellation fee applies if move-in is cancelled 2 weeks prior to lease start date* Unit Features: -Hardwood floors -Natural light -Dishwasher -Remodeled kitchen -Remodeled bathroom -Views! Within walking distance to -COI -Cotogna -The Cigar bar and grill -Piperade -Seismic Joint -Church Key Street parking only Pets Ok with an additional deposit. Must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds. Must be approved by manager $40 pet rent per pet per month. Utilities not included Renters insurance required Laundry in building EMAIL or TEXT Mari for details! Mari Lewis Leasing Agent 530-902-0084