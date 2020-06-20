All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 269 Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
269 Green Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

269 Green Street

269 Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

269 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
269 Green Street ***ONE MONTH FREE*** With approved credit. First months rent required at move-in. Lease must be signed by 5/31 *move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to one months rent credited during second full month of residency. *MOVE IN SPECIAL* Pay $0 Deposit with approved credit. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS* Now offering 7-12 month leases and extended move-in dates! Rent will fluctuate based on lease term and move-in date. *Cancellation fee applies if move-in is cancelled 2 weeks prior to lease start date* Unit Features: -Hardwood floors -Natural light -Dishwasher -Remodeled kitchen -Remodeled bathroom -Views! Within walking distance to -COI -Cotogna -The Cigar bar and grill -Piperade -Seismic Joint -Church Key Street parking only Pets Ok with an additional deposit. Must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds. Must be approved by manager $40 pet rent per pet per month. Utilities not included Renters insurance required Laundry in building EMAIL or TEXT Mari for details! Mari Lewis Leasing Agent 530-902-0084

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Green Street have any available units?
269 Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 Green Street have?
Some of 269 Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
269 Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 269 Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 269 Green Street offer parking?
No, 269 Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 269 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Green Street have a pool?
No, 269 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 269 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 269 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soma Residences
1045 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94108
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco