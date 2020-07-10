All apartments in San Francisco
267 GREEN Street

267 Green St · (415) 964-2053
Location

267 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0004 · Avail. now

$3,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0267 · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Unit 0269 · Avail. now

$4,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 0014 · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0011 · Avail. now

$3,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 267 GREEN Street.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
Step outside your front door to a surplus of italian eateries, focaccia bakeries and espresso shops, making North Beach prime Italian-foodie territory. This historic neighborhood is made up of poets, activists and eccentrics that will make you feel right at home. Whether you are scanning the shelves at City Lights Books, sipping a cappuccino at Cafe Trieste, or relaxing in the sun at Washington Park, North Beach is bound to give you cozy small-town vibes.

This enviable apartment is located on a level stretch of Green Street, just a few blocks from the Embarcadero. Allowing for a quiet escape while still being in the center of it all. Light-flooded rooms and eye-popping views go hand in hand in the window-filled space. This low-maintenance home features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and design forward finishes.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant o

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion,
rent: $40
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 GREEN Street have any available units?
267 GREEN Street has 7 units available starting at $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 GREEN Street have?
Some of 267 GREEN Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 GREEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
267 GREEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 GREEN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 267 GREEN Street is pet friendly.
Does 267 GREEN Street offer parking?
No, 267 GREEN Street does not offer parking.
Does 267 GREEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 GREEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 GREEN Street have a pool?
No, 267 GREEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 267 GREEN Street have accessible units?
No, 267 GREEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 267 GREEN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 267 GREEN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

