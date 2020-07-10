267 GREEN Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar e-payments

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel oven range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments

Step outside your front door to a surplus of italian eateries, focaccia bakeries and espresso shops, making North Beach prime Italian-foodie territory. This historic neighborhood is made up of poets, activists and eccentrics that will make you feel right at home. Whether you are scanning the shelves at City Lights Books, sipping a cappuccino at Cafe Trieste, or relaxing in the sun at Washington Park, North Beach is bound to give you cozy small-town vibes.



This enviable apartment is located on a level stretch of Green Street, just a few blocks from the Embarcadero. Allowing for a quiet escape while still being in the center of it all. Light-flooded rooms and eye-popping views go hand in hand in the window-filled space. This low-maintenance home features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and design forward finishes.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant o