2665 Leavenworth St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Enjoy a new level of comfortable living on this fantastic apartment home property rental in San Francisco, offering convenience and good access to everything you need!



When you live in a Walker’s and Rider’s Paradise rated Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood in San Francisco, you are just minutes away to and from Downtown San Francisco. This apartment unit comes furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished.



Features:

- 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

- Bright and well-ventilated interior with recessed/suspended lighting, big windows some with shutters installed, bookshelves, 1 55 in. smart TV with surround sound; and fireplace

- Stunning kitchen equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, wine cooler, toaster, and oven/range

- Built-in closets in the bedrooms

- Vanity sink cabinets, modern toilet, and shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel in its elegant bathrooms

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Roof deck

- Central air conditioning and electric heating

- Pet-friendly home but only small dogs below 30 lbs. are allowed (with a $500 pet deposit/pet)

- A 1-attached garage that has a hydraulic lift that can park 2 cars



The tenant will be responsible for gas, water, electricity, trash, sewage, internet, and cable.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.g



(RLNE5789308)