2665 Leavenworth St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2665 Leavenworth St

2665 Leavenworth Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

2665 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Fishermans Wharf

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$8,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1913 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Enjoy a new level of comfortable living on this fantastic apartment home property rental in San Francisco, offering convenience and good access to everything you need!

When you live in a Walker’s and Rider’s Paradise rated Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood in San Francisco, you are just minutes away to and from Downtown San Francisco. This apartment unit comes furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished.

Features:
- 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
- Bright and well-ventilated interior with recessed/suspended lighting, big windows some with shutters installed, bookshelves, 1 55 in. smart TV with surround sound; and fireplace
- Stunning kitchen equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, wine cooler, toaster, and oven/range
- Built-in closets in the bedrooms
- Vanity sink cabinets, modern toilet, and shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel in its elegant bathrooms
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Roof deck
- Central air conditioning and electric heating
- Pet-friendly home but only small dogs below 30 lbs. are allowed (with a $500 pet deposit/pet)
- A 1-attached garage that has a hydraulic lift that can park 2 cars

The tenant will be responsible for gas, water, electricity, trash, sewage, internet, and cable.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 Leavenworth St have any available units?
2665 Leavenworth St has a unit available for $8,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 Leavenworth St have?
Some of 2665 Leavenworth St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 Leavenworth St currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Leavenworth St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Leavenworth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2665 Leavenworth St is pet friendly.
Does 2665 Leavenworth St offer parking?
Yes, 2665 Leavenworth St does offer parking.
Does 2665 Leavenworth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2665 Leavenworth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Leavenworth St have a pool?
No, 2665 Leavenworth St does not have a pool.
Does 2665 Leavenworth St have accessible units?
No, 2665 Leavenworth St does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Leavenworth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2665 Leavenworth St does not have units with dishwashers.
