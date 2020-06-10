All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

2630 Quintara St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116

2630 Quintara Street · (510) 738-8857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2630 Quintara Street, San Francisco, CA 94116
Outer Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a439d48fb34696228f4fc Large 2-bedroom 1-bath top floor of 1955 home, easy freeway access Entertainer's delight with large dining room and a large modern kitchen.
Hardwood floors Looking for serious professionals with good credit score and payment history In your response please include the following for each tenant: * your name ______________________________
* your email ______________________________
* your mobile phone # ______________________________
* specify if you smoke Y/N
* specify if you have any pets Y/N
* Linkedin: pdf or url
* Facebook url
* Instagram url Walking distance to Taraval Street shopping and restaurants, Pine Lake Park, Golden Gate Park, L-Taraval MUNI line to Financial District. Close to Sunset Blvd, Stonestown, SFSU, Ocean Beach, UCSF, St. Ignatius College Preparatory, Abraham Lincoln High, AP Giannini Middle, Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary Schools Available now 1955 quality construction with period details, tastefully remodeled, 1,200+ sq ft Main Level:
* Living Room with south-facing large window and beautiful fireplace
* Dining room with south-facing large window
* Remodeled kitchen (new stainless steel appliances) and dining area
* 2 large bedrooms with spacious closets and view of the yard and green inner block space
* Beautiful original detail bathroom with stall shower Ground level garage:
* Washer/Dryer
* Large garage for a full-size car/SUV - parking is extra $100/month No smoking of ANY kind
No drugs
No pets
No loud parties
No yard access
No motorcycles

1 year lease converts to month-to-month after
$4,000 security deposit
Tenants pay utilities
No smoking of ANY kind
No drugs
No pets
No loud parties
No motorcycles
No yard access

(RLNE5665913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

