2630 Quintara St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a439d48fb34696228f4fc Large 2-bedroom 1-bath top floor of 1955 home, easy freeway access Entertainer's delight with large dining room and a large modern kitchen.

Hardwood floors Looking for serious professionals with good credit score and payment history In your response please include the following for each tenant: * your name ______________________________

* your email ______________________________

* your mobile phone # ______________________________

* specify if you smoke Y/N

* specify if you have any pets Y/N

* Linkedin: pdf or url

* Facebook url

* Instagram url Walking distance to Taraval Street shopping and restaurants, Pine Lake Park, Golden Gate Park, L-Taraval MUNI line to Financial District. Close to Sunset Blvd, Stonestown, SFSU, Ocean Beach, UCSF, St. Ignatius College Preparatory, Abraham Lincoln High, AP Giannini Middle, Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary Schools Available now 1955 quality construction with period details, tastefully remodeled, 1,200+ sq ft Main Level:

* Living Room with south-facing large window and beautiful fireplace

* Dining room with south-facing large window

* Remodeled kitchen (new stainless steel appliances) and dining area

* 2 large bedrooms with spacious closets and view of the yard and green inner block space

* Beautiful original detail bathroom with stall shower Ground level garage:

* Washer/Dryer

* Large garage for a full-size car/SUV - parking is extra $100/month No smoking of ANY kind

No drugs

No pets

No loud parties

No yard access

No motorcycles



1 year lease converts to month-to-month after

$4,000 security deposit

Tenants pay utilities

